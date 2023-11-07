Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering Week 10's waiver wire period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With several big-time quarterbacks on byes this week -- Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa -- we'll start under center, looking at a group of viable streaming options. I also targeted wide receivers here, with four players who are seeing enough volume to produce in deeper leagues. We'll also hit on the running back position, and an emerging tight end in the NFC South.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45.4% rostered in ESPN leagues; vs. Titans): I think Mayfield is playing his best football of the season, with multiple TD throws in back-to-back games and at least 16 fantasy points in his last three starts. Plus, the Buccaneers are creating explosive plays in the passing game, as Mayfield has logged four completions of 20-plus yards in three consecutive contests. With Mahomes, Hurts and Tagovailoa all on byes this week, Mayfield is a strong streaming option versus the Titans.