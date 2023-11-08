Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Bills' Stefon Diggs vs. Broncos' Pat Surtain II (shadow)

Surtain returns from his bye week with a tough challenge against Diggs. He's likely to shadow Diggs on his perimeter routes, same as he did against Davante Adams in Week 1, Tyreek Hill in Week 3, DJ Moore in Week 4 and Garrett Wilson in Week 5 (he also did some shadowing against Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce in two recent games against the Chiefs). Adams had a relatively quiet game (six catches, 66 yards, no TDs on nine targets) and while Hill exploded for a 9-157-1 line on 11 targets, only 3-45-0 came on four targets against Surtain. Moore also had a big game (8-131-1 on nine targets) and did some of that damage against Surtain (4-76-0 on five targets). Wilson posted a 3-54-0 line on seven targets.

Takeaway: