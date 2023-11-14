Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering Week 10's waiver wire period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Looking at the Week 11 slate, it's pretty light on quarterbacks, so we'll start at wide receiver, with an explosive-play target leading the group. There are multiple running backs in here, too, and a blitz-heavy defense that is taking the ball away.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers

Noah Brown, Houston Texans (27.0% rostered; vs. Cardinals)

With back-to-back games of at least 24 fantasy points, including seven receptions of 20 or more yards, Brown is getting loose at the second and third levels of the field in this explosive Texans pass game. Yes, Nico Collins could return to the lineup this week and Houston has multiple options in the route tree for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Even so, Brown still fits here as a WR3/flex given the high-level play of Stroud and the schemed concepts the Texans can utilize versus the Cardinals' zone-heavy defense.