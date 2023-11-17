The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 11 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room and Last-Minute Pickups, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings, Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.
Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.
Pittsburgh Steelers -1 @ Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Over/under total: 32.5 (13th highest)
FPI favorite: Browns by 1 (53% to win outright)
Steelers injury watch: none to report
Browns injury watch: WR David Bell: Q; WR Marquise Goodwin: Q
Best of the Week
The Playbook: Mike Clay notes that Cleveland's backfield has performed pretty much identically in fantasy both with or without Deshaun Watson under center. Jerome Ford should be good for his usual RB2 value.
Facts vs. Feelings: Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris are essentially splitting carries and it has made them both fantasy-relevant, though on the RB2/Flex end of the rankings.
Shadow report: Clay is lowering expectations for Amari Cooper, but upgrading them for Elijah Moore.
Film Room: Matt Bowen is keeping an eye on Pat Freiermuth (37.9% rostered), who is expected to be activated from the IR for Sunday's game. He's a player to monitor going forward at a shallow fantasy position.
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions -7.5
Ford Field, Detroit
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Over/under total: 47.5 (Highest)
FPI favorite: Lions by 6.6 (68.9% to win outright)