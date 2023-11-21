Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Ahead of the Week 12 schedule, we'll start with the wide receiver position, which features a veteran who is producing once again, plus some young playmakers.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers

Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens (43.8% rostered; at Chargers)

Beckham had 15.6 points in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Bengals, catching four of seven targets for 116 yards. We saw the route-running here from Beckham, plus his staple catch-and-run ability. With three straight games of double-digit fantasy production, Beckham figures to be a top name on the waiver wire this week, and the Ravens may work the perimeter more in the pass game with tight end Mark Andrews possibly out for the season with a lower leg injury. However, if you play in a shallow league, and Beckham is available, I like him as a WR3 this week.