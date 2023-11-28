Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchups and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Looking at the Week 13 slate of games, we'll start at wide receiver, led by two slot targets who should be in your lineups this Sunday. Plus, with multiple starting-caliber quarterbacks on byes -- Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joshua Dobbs, Justin Fields -- there's an available signal-caller in here that you can stream as a starter this week.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues. Roster percentages are updated as of Friday morning.

Wide receivers

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers (31.5% rostered; vs. Chiefs)

I'd be shocked if Reed is still below 50% rostered by the end of this week, and we've written about him in this column for close to a month now. Reed has scored a touchdown in four straight games, with double-digit fantasy production in his past three. He's a multi-level target in the Packers' route tree with the vision and open-field ability to see the ball on schemed touches. He'll be in the WR3 range for me this week against the Chiefs.