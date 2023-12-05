Open Extended Reactions

Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchups and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers

Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers (12.1% rostered; at Saints)

Mingo caught six of a team-high 10 targets for 69 yards in the Week 13 matchup versus Tampa, and he's produced back-to-back games of double-digit points. With Mingo's target volume climbing (at least six targets in each of his past four games), I would bet on his physical tools this Sunday against the Saints. The rookie can play through contact, and he has enough vertical juice to stretch the secondary from slot or boundary alignments. You can play Mingo as a deeper-league WR3/flex this week.