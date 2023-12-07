Open Extended Reactions

Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both sides of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

This week, we'll start with a dual-threat quarterback with a positive matchup who has logged double-digit carries in his past two games. There's also a volume runner looking for a bounce-back game, plus a tight end producing high-end tape.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Players to upgrade in Week 14

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Take Fields and his dual-threat traits this Sunday versus the Lions. If we go back to Week 11, against this same Detroit team, Fields scored 21.16 fantasy points, while rushing for 108 yards on 18 carries. Mix in the RPO concepts here, which create high-percentage throws for Fields, plus some scripted shot plays to the third level. Remember, the Lions rank in the bottom five versus opposing quarterbacks in fantasy football this season. So, let's play the matchup with a quarterback who has registered 30 rushing attempts in his past two games. Fields is a lower-tier QB1 for me this week.