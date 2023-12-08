Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 14 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Last-Minute Pickups and Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings, Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat and Eric Moody's NFL Nation information. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 40.5 (eighth highest)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 0.4 (51.3% to win outright)

Buccaneers injury watch: none to report

Falcons injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

Shadow report: Likely coverage by AJ Terrell, if he suits up, should not affect projections for Mike Evans. Continue starting the red-hot receiver.

The Playbook: Chris Godwin has been mired in single-digit fantasy points for over a month and has a terrible matchup in Week 14 against Atlanta.

Hot seat: Eric Karabell piles on that Godwin lacks chemistry with Baker Mayfield, and fantasy managers should not only bench but consider dropping the receiver.

Detroit Lions -3 @ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 42.5 (seventh highest)

FPI favorite: Lions by 4 (62% to win outright)