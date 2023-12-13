Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. (Shadow)

Porter has shadowed DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Ja'Marr Chase and Marquise Brown since Week 9. The rookie shadowed the four star receivers on a combined 100 of their 124 routes, including 91 of 97 perimeter routes and nine of 27 in the slot. Hopkins was held to a 4-60-0 receiving line on 11 targets in their matchup, while Cooper posted a 4-34-0 line on nine targets, Chase a 4-81-0 line on four targets and Brown was held without a catch on two targets.

Pittman aligns on the perimeter 71% of the time and can expect to see Porter on all of those plays, as well as on a few slot routes. The Steelers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to WRs, as well as the fourth fewest to the perimeter, over the past four weeks.

Takeaway: