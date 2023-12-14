Open Extended Reactions

Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both sides of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

Heading into the fantasy playoffs, we'll start with a veteran running back who is once again playing in a feature role. There are a couple of receivers we need to upgrade this week as well. As usual, there are a few players I have questions on and I've also got three more to put on your dynasty radar.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Players to upgrade in Week 15

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots

With Rhamondre Stevenson still down with an ankle injury, let's move Elliott up for Sunday's matchup versus the Chiefs. In last week's win over the Steelers, Elliott logged season highs in touches (29) and fantasy points (27). Yes, the run game lacked efficiency, as Elliott averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, but we also need to focus on his usage in the pass game, as he caught seven of eight targets for 71 yards and a score. Quick releases to the flat, screens and checkdowns. Plus, that touchdown was on a schemed pick concept to get Elliott the ball in the red zone. With quarterback Bailey Zappe's willingness to throw the ball underneath, Elliott should continue to see targets, in addition to the rushing volume. He's a lower-tier RB1 in my ranks.