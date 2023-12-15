The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 15 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings, Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat and Eric Moody's NFL Nation information. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.
Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.
Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals -3.5
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Saturday 1 p.m. ET
Over/under total: 40.5 (ninth highest)
FPI favorite: Bengals by 2.2 (56.7% to win outright)
Vikings injury watch: WR Jalen Nailor: O; RB Alexander Mattison: O; WR Justin Jefferson: Q
Bengals injury watch: none to report
Best of the Week
The Playbook: Despite a solid pair of games since taking over for the injured Joe Burrow, Jake Browning is not a good play in Week 15 against a surging Vikings defense.
NFL Nation: Bengals rookie running back Chase Brown should be in the mix to get at least 10 touches per game. He had eight carries and three receptions in the team's win over the Colts on Sunday and jump-started the offense with a screen pass that he turned into a 54-yard touchdown. The Bengals have wanted to get a better look at what Brown brings to the offense, and he has passed his early tests with excellent marks.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts -1.5
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET
Over/under total: 42.5 (sixth highest)
FPI favorite: Steelers by 2.1 (56.3% to win outright)