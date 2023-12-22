        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Our best fantasy football advice for Week 16

          Tyjae Spears is the running back of the future in Tennessee, but is he the running back of right now for your fantasy playoff lineup? Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Dec 22, 2023, 11:40 AM ET

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 15 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room and last-minute pickups, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings, Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat and Eric Moody's NFL Nation information. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

          Cincinnati Bengals -3 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
          Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
          Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

          Over/under total: 38.5 (12th highest)
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 2.8 (58.5% to win outright)

          Bengals injury watch: WR Ja'Marr Chase: O

          Steelers injury watch: QB Kenny Pickett: O

          Best of the Week

          Buffalo Bills -12.5 @ Los Angeles Chargers
          SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
          Saturday 8 p.m. ET

          Over/under total: 43.5 (fifth highest)
          FPI favorite: Bills by 12 (81.7% to win outright)

          Bills injury watch: RB Ty Johnson: Q

          Chargers injury watch: TE Nick Vannett: Q; WR Keenan Allen: O