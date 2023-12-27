Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the wide receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders that the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise stated, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjust to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Seahawks' DK Metcalf vs. Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. (Shadow)

Porter has shadowed in five of Pittsburgh's past eight games, traveling when the opposing offense has a clear No. 1 perimeter receiver. That meant showdowns with DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Ja'Marr Chase, Marquise Brown and, most recently, Tee Higgins. The rookie shadowed the five star receivers on a combined 132 of their 164 routes, including 123 of 131 perimeter routes and nine of 33 in the slot. Porter has played well, and the Steelers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs over the past four weeks.

Metcalf aligns out wide 82% of the time, and we should expect Porter to align against him on those plays.

Takeaway: