The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 17 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasSaturday 8:15 p.m. ET52.5 (highest)Cowboys by 7 (70.2% to win outright)

Lions injury watch: TE Brock Wright: O

Cowboys injury watch: RB Rico Dowdle: O

Best of the Week

Shadow report: The Lions have allowed the third-most points to the slot, which bodes well for CeeDee Lamb, who lines up inside nearly 60% of the time.

The Playbook: David Montgomery's limited contributions in the Lions' passing game cap his fantasy potential as a fringe RB2 for Week 17.

Hot Seat: The Lions permit the fewest rushing yards to running backs, meaning that Tony Pollard faces another difficult matchup and a matchup downgrade.

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkSunday 1 p.m. ET40.5 (12th highest)Bills by 14.9 (87% to win outright)