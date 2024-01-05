Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 18 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map and Eric Moody's NFL Nation intel. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 @ Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 35.5 (14th highest)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 10.6 (79% to win outright)

Steelers injury watch: none to report

Ravens injury watch: WR Tylan Wallace: Q; WR Zay Flowers: D; WR Odell Beckham Jr.: O; QB Lamar Jackson: O

Best of the Week

Houston Texans -1.5 @ Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 47.5 (2nd highest)

FPI favorite: Colts by 0.6 (51.8% to win outright)