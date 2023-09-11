Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured some big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received 'A' and 'F' grades? Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an 'A' | Who got an 'F'

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 1

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, and Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa, who led all QBs on Sunday with 27.14 fantasy points, was dialed in, throwing with location, timing and anticipation -- and that Chargers defense had no answer for Hill. The Dolphins wide receiver cooked LA's man-coverage looks, and Mike McDaniel schemed-up zone shells to get Hill loose in open voids. He finished with 44.5 PPR points, catching 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 215 and two scores. That was a pass game clinic today from Tua and Tyreek, who will now see Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense in Week 2. -- Bowen