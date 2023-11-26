Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 12

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

With a game plan that featured his dual-threat ability, Robinson dropped a season-high 27.3 points on the Saints in the Week 12 win. He finished with 123 total yards on 19 touches and logged two touchdowns. After scoring on a red zone carry, Robinson was set up by the Falcons on a schemed throw to get a true one-on-one versus a linebacker. Easy money there on a short zone concept. With this type of volume, and touches in scoring position, Robinson should produce as an offensive playmaker. He gets the Jets' defense next in Week 13. -- Bowen