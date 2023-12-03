Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 13

1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

For the second time in his last three games, Hill posted over 30 fantasy points, as he dropped 32.3 on the Washington defense in Miami's Week 13 blowout win. And it was the deep ball here, as Hill caught touchdowns of 78 and 60 yards. Electric speed, with the sudden and explosive movement ability to gain separation. Plus, we saw Hill's ball tracking skills at the third level. Hill has now caught a touchdown in 10 of 12 game played this season, and he remains the league's most dangerous threat at the third level of the field. You can lock-in Hill (again) as the overall WR1 for his Week 14 game against the Titans. -- Bowen