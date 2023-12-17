Open Extended Reactions

Week 15 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 15

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, and Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield has enjoyed a solid rebound season in Tampa, capped by what was a season high for fantasy points on Sunday with his 29.04, in a win that puts his team in realistic position for both a playoff spot and division title. This week, he made great use of all his receivers, spreading his four passing touchdowns across four different pass-catchers, but the one who stood out for fantasy in this game was the one who didn't catch a touchdown pass: Godwin (25.5 PPR fantasy points). Godwin capitalized on the absence of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, scoring 14.6 of those points when lined up out wide. Mayfield, Godwin and Mike Evans could be sneaky-good fantasy playoff options against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. -- Cockcroft