Week 16 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 16

1. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

His was a fantasy-playoffs performance for the ages, a personal-best 51.5 PPR fantasy point performance that was the season's second-highest single game score behind only Ja'Marr Chase's 52.2 in Week 5. Not that matchups-winning performances are anything new for him, as it was his seventh career game with 35-plus points, which trails only Antonio Brown (10), Davante Adams (9) and Tyreek Hill (9) among wide receivers during that nine-year time span. Cooper capitalized upon the supremely favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, but he'll be in for the toughest one a wide receiver can draw in the New York Jets in Week 16. Expect a much quieter day then. -- Cockcroft