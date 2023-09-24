Week 3 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured some big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in Sunday's games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an 'A' | Who got an 'F'

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 3

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 3

1a. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

The Dolphins' entire offense put a beating on the visiting Broncos -- they scored 70 as a team! -- but these running backs put on quite a show themselves, scoring 45.2 and 51.3 PPR fantasy points in the extreme Miami heat. Since 1950, no team can claim two running backs with at least 45 PPR fantasy points in a game, with the only other to have two score 40-plus being the 2004 Chiefs (Priest Holmes and Derrick Blaylock). Mostert was the game's early rushing star, converting a pair of goal-line runs for touchdowns while adding an additional two (20-yard run, 19-yard catch), while Achane had a pair of runs clocked 21-plus mph per Next Gen Stats, including a 67-yard score after Mostert was pulled from the game. These two have heightened the challenge for Jeff Wilson Jr. to carve out a meaningful role once he's healthy. -- Cockcroft