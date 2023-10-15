Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 6

1. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

The primary benefactor of De'Von Achane's injury, Mostert gave the Dolphins a fifth consecutive week with a 20-plus PPR running back fantasy point performance -- and he blew past that threshold with 34.2. Achane's hot spell has overshadowed Mostert's similarly excellent year, including four games averaging 6-plus yards per carry and a second-best at the position 139.4 points. He's the RB1 you don't realize is an RB1, even with more challenging matchups ahead (@PHI, NE, @KC). -- Cockcroft