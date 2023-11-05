Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 9

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 9

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

What a game, and what a comeback! Stroud was a star all day in Week 9, setting rookie records for passing yards (470) and fantasy points in a game (41.4). He's only the 20th rookie in history to pass for at least 450 yards and five touchdowns. Stroud made good use of all of his receivers, threw the deep ball with confidence and continues to be one of the most exciting stories at a position that has taken some severe hits of late. He needs to be regarded as a top-10-capable quarterback regardless of matchup -- and he has a lot of good ones left. -- Cockcroft