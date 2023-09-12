Updated Sept. 12 (through Week 1 of 2023)

How consistency ratings work

Using fantasy points determined by ESPN's standard scoring, the charts contained in this column rate players based upon how consistently reliable they have been during the 2021 through 2023 seasons, a span of 35 weeks' worth of games (17 weeks apiece in 2021 and 2022 and one week in 2023). For IDPs (individual defensive players), the scoring from our weekly rankings is used: solo tackle (1.5), assisted tackle (0.75), tackle for loss (2), sack (4), interception (5), forced fumble (4), fumble recovery (4), touchdown (6), safety (2), pass defended (1.5). To familiarize you with the terminology and column headers listed in the charts below: