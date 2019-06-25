2019 NFL fantasy football rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis

Another fantasy football season is upon us, and whether you play a casual redraft league or a hard core deep dynasty format, a traditional or a modified scoring format, with your friends, your family or your co-workers, we know that no two leagues are truly the same. With that in mind, we've gathered all of our best material in one place: Rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers for this season or dynasty, and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

Whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer, we have everything you need to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Below you'll find all of our best content, updated frequently from now until the Packers and Bears kick off on Sept. 5. Enjoy, and good luck this season!

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets, Depth Charts, Mock Drafts

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2019 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

2019 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, able to be sorted by specific category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Mock drafts: 10-team PPR (June 20) | 12-team PPR (May 6)

PPR rankings

Matthew Berry: By position

Mike Clay: Top 300 and by position

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Top 200 and by position

Eric Karabell: Top 100 and by position

Field Yates: Top 100 and by position

Non-PPR rankings

Matt Bowen: By position

Clay: Top 300

Dynasty rankings

Clay: Top 240

Clay: Top 80 rookies

The latest fantasy football advice and analysis

Why Deshaun Watson will be the No. 1 QB in 2019

Mahomes will be the first QB taken, but here's why Watson may be the better choice.

Is Gurley worth the risk in the first two rounds?

Eric Karabell discusses the potential risks and rewards.

10-team PPR mock draft

Eric Karabell shocked us all when he took a QB earlier than usual. See which signal-caller he is high on.

Second-year WR breakout candidates

Ranking the sophomore wideouts poised to take the next step.

Faces in new places

Tristan H. Cockcroft ranks the players on new teams in 2019.

When to expect WRs to break out, and when to give up on them

Mike Clay looks at recent history to pinpoint potential breakouts.

