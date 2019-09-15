Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Sunday 1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Mark Ingram II RB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play with no issues.
Marquise Brown WR, BAL: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't practice Friday, so may see limited snaps.
Andre Roberts WR, BUF: Quad -- OUT
Impact: Zay Jones locked in as Buffalo's No. 3 receiver.
Tyler Kroft TE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Avoid, as he's incredibly rusty.
Joe Mixon RB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Giovani Bernard potentially could take on lead back duties.
Trayveon Williams RB, CIN: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: May cost him his chance to prove his worth, even given Mixon's status.
A.J. Green WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Out of the boot, but still nowhere near ready.
Tavon Austin WR, DAL: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Cedrick Wilson up from practice squad.
Marqise Lee WR, JAX: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark big bumps.
Geremy Davis WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Travis Benjamin could move into flex conversation.
Mike Williams WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time decision on the horizon.
Hunter Henry TE, LAC: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Out minimum 4-6 weeks. Austin Ekeler gets value boost.
Mike Badgley K, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: P Ty Long would once again handle all kicking.
Albert Wilson WR, MIA: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Allen Hurns to claim his targets.
Matt LaCosse TE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: TE Ryan Izzo has little fantasy appeal regardless.
Cody Latimer WR, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Huge upside if he can play, given decimated Giants WR corps.
Sterling Shepard WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: His absence likely means TE Evan Engram gets all the targets.
Darius Slayton WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Loses out on a huge chance to move up depth chart.
David Moore WR, SEA: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Potentially back Week 3. For now, Tyler Lockett a better "dart throw" option.
Tevin Coleman RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. promoted from practice squad.
Trent Taylor WR, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Richie James looks to get more slot work.
Jalen Hurd WR, SF: Back -- OUT
Impact: Dante Pettis to be biggest beneficiary, not Deebo Samuel.
Derrius Guice RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Adrian Peterson will certainly get a chance to shine.
Jordan Reed TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Veteran Vernon Davis could work his acrobatic magic again.
Defense
Jimmy Smith CB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
Marlon Humphrey CB, BAL: Back -- Questionable
Taron Johnson CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Oren Burks LB, GB: Chest -- OUT
Jabaal Sheard DE, IND: Knee -- OUT
Yannick Ngakoue DE, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
A.J. Bouye CB, JAX: Hip -- OUT
Ronnie Harrison S, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Michael Davis CB, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Charles Harris DE, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable
Reshad Jones S, MIA: Ankle -- OUT
Bobby McCain S, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Ben Gedeon LB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Joe Haden CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable
Poona Ford DT, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful
Tedric Thompson S, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Ezekiel Ansah DL, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jimmie Ward CB, SF: Hand -- Questionable
Jonathan Allen DE WAS : Knee -- OUT
Quinton Dunbar CB WAS : Knee -- Questionable
Sunday 4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Trey Burton TE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Adam Shaheen relatively unappealing, even if Burton sits.
Tyreek Hill WR, KC: Collarbone -- OUT
Impact: Mecole Hardman or De'Anthony Thomas could step up.
Defense
Eddie Goldman DT, CHI: Oblique -- Questionable
Bilal Nichols DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Bryce Callahan CB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Gareon Conley CB, OAK: Neck -- Questionable
