Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry says the only thing to worry about for Antonio Brown is how many snaps he gets, but if fantasy managers have him they should start him. (1:04)

Berry: If you have Antonio Brown, start him (1:04)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Sunday 1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Mark Ingram II RB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play with no issues.

Marquise Brown WR, BAL: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't practice Friday, so may see limited snaps.

Andre Roberts WR, BUF: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Zay Jones locked in as Buffalo's No. 3 receiver.

Tyler Kroft TE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Avoid, as he's incredibly rusty.

Joe Mixon RB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Giovani Bernard potentially could take on lead back duties.

Trayveon Williams RB, CIN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: May cost him his chance to prove his worth, even given Mixon's status.

A.J. Green WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Out of the boot, but still nowhere near ready.

Tavon Austin WR, DAL: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Cedrick Wilson up from practice squad.

Marqise Lee WR, JAX: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark big bumps.

Geremy Davis WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Travis Benjamin could move into flex conversation.

Mike Williams WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time decision on the horizon.

Hunter Henry TE, LAC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Out minimum 4-6 weeks. Austin Ekeler gets value boost.

Mike Badgley K, LAC: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: P Ty Long would once again handle all kicking.

Albert Wilson WR, MIA: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Allen Hurns to claim his targets.

Matt LaCosse TE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: TE Ryan Izzo has little fantasy appeal regardless.

Cody Latimer WR, NYG: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Huge upside if he can play, given decimated Giants WR corps.

Sterling Shepard WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: His absence likely means TE Evan Engram gets all the targets.

Darius Slayton WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Loses out on a huge chance to move up depth chart.

David Moore WR, SEA: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Potentially back Week 3. For now, Tyler Lockett a better "dart throw" option.

Tevin Coleman RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. promoted from practice squad.

Trent Taylor WR, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Richie James looks to get more slot work.

Jalen Hurd WR, SF: Back -- OUT

Impact: Dante Pettis to be biggest beneficiary, not Deebo Samuel.

Derrius Guice RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Adrian Peterson will certainly get a chance to shine.

Jordan Reed TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Veteran Vernon Davis could work his acrobatic magic again.

Defense

Jimmy Smith CB, BAL: Knee -- OUT

Marlon Humphrey CB, BAL: Back -- Questionable

Taron Johnson CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Oren Burks LB, GB: Chest -- OUT

Jabaal Sheard DE, IND: Knee -- OUT

Yannick Ngakoue DE, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

A.J. Bouye CB, JAX: Hip -- OUT

Ronnie Harrison S, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Denzel Perryman LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Michael Davis CB, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Charles Harris DE, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable

Reshad Jones S, MIA: Ankle -- OUT

Bobby McCain S, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Ben Gedeon LB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

Joe Haden CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

Poona Ford DT, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful

Tedric Thompson S, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Ezekiel Ansah DL, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jimmie Ward CB, SF: Hand -- Questionable

Jonathan Allen DE WAS : Knee -- OUT

Quinton Dunbar CB WAS : Knee -- Questionable

Sunday 4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Trey Burton TE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Adam Shaheen relatively unappealing, even if Burton sits.

Tyreek Hill WR, KC: Collarbone -- OUT

Impact: Mecole Hardman or De'Anthony Thomas could step up.

Defense

Eddie Goldman DT, CHI: Oblique -- Questionable

Bilal Nichols DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Bryce Callahan CB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Gareon Conley CB, OAK: Neck -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.