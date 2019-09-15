        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          10:34 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Sunday 1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Mark Ingram II RB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play with no issues.

          Marquise Brown WR, BAL: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't practice Friday, so may see limited snaps.

          Andre Roberts WR, BUF: Quad -- OUT
          Impact: Zay Jones locked in as Buffalo's No. 3 receiver.

          Tyler Kroft TE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Avoid, as he's incredibly rusty.

          Joe Mixon RB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Giovani Bernard potentially could take on lead back duties.

          Trayveon Williams RB, CIN: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: May cost him his chance to prove his worth, even given Mixon's status.

          A.J. Green WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Out of the boot, but still nowhere near ready.

          Tavon Austin WR, DAL: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Cedrick Wilson up from practice squad.

          Marqise Lee WR, JAX: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark big bumps.

          Geremy Davis WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Travis Benjamin could move into flex conversation.

          Mike Williams WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time decision on the horizon.

          Hunter Henry TE, LAC: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Out minimum 4-6 weeks. Austin Ekeler gets value boost.

          Mike Badgley K, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: P Ty Long would once again handle all kicking.

          Albert Wilson WR, MIA: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Allen Hurns to claim his targets.

          Matt LaCosse TE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: TE Ryan Izzo has little fantasy appeal regardless.

          Cody Latimer WR, NYG: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Huge upside if he can play, given decimated Giants WR corps.

          Sterling Shepard WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: His absence likely means TE Evan Engram gets all the targets.

          Darius Slayton WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Loses out on a huge chance to move up depth chart.

          David Moore WR, SEA: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Potentially back Week 3. For now, Tyler Lockett a better "dart throw" option.

          Tevin Coleman RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. promoted from practice squad.

          Trent Taylor WR, SF: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Richie James looks to get more slot work.

          Jalen Hurd WR, SF: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Dante Pettis to be biggest beneficiary, not Deebo Samuel.

          Derrius Guice RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Adrian Peterson will certainly get a chance to shine.

          Jordan Reed TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Veteran Vernon Davis could work his acrobatic magic again.

          Defense

          Jimmy Smith CB, BAL: Knee -- OUT

          Marlon Humphrey CB, BAL: Back -- Questionable

          Taron Johnson CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Oren Burks LB, GB: Chest -- OUT

          Jabaal Sheard DE, IND: Knee -- OUT

          Yannick Ngakoue DE, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

          A.J. Bouye CB, JAX: Hip -- OUT

          Ronnie Harrison S, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Michael Davis CB, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Charles Harris DE, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable

          Reshad Jones S, MIA: Ankle -- OUT

          Bobby McCain S, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Ben Gedeon LB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

          Joe Haden CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Poona Ford DT, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful

          Tedric Thompson S, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Ezekiel Ansah DL, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jimmie Ward CB, SF: Hand -- Questionable

          Jonathan Allen DE WAS : Knee -- OUT

          Quinton Dunbar CB WAS : Knee -- Questionable

          Sunday 4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Trey Burton TE, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Adam Shaheen relatively unappealing, even if Burton sits.

          Tyreek Hill WR, KC: Collarbone -- OUT
          Impact: Mecole Hardman or De'Anthony Thomas could step up.

          Defense

          Eddie Goldman DT, CHI: Oblique -- Questionable

          Bilal Nichols DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Bryce Callahan CB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

          Gareon Conley CB, OAK: Neck -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

