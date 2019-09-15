Week 2 fantasy football reaction: Antonio Brown's big start

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and there are plenty of notable performances. What do they mean? Tristan H. Cockcroft and Matt Bowen are here with instant analysis on the biggest fantasy performers, as well as the duds of the week.

This file will be updated throughout the day.

Thursday

Concern for O.J. Howard?: If Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wanted to light a fire under tight end O.J. Howard, Howard's fantasy managers sure won't complain about the attempt, after he went without a target on 17 routes run while playing 92 percent of the team's offensive snaps (54-of-59) on Thursday. It's not an output to expect regularly -- only three tight ends all of last season played at least 90 percent of the offensive snaps of a single game and weren't targeted (and none were close to the caliber of player that Howard is) -- but the Tampa Bay's offensive game plan has been plenty unpredictable through two weeks. Fingers crossed that Arians' press conference words will help matters. -- Cockcroft

Sunday

Antonio Brown gets off to a hot start: On the opening series for the Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 3-of-3 targets for 36 yards. With Tom Brady targeting Brown early, and the Patriots utilizing the wide receiver on middle-of-the-field concepts and quick throws, Brown could be in a position to see heavy volume versus a subpar Miami defense Sunday. And when he gets off-man coverage into the boundary, it's open all day.

Brown followed up that early-game production with a carry on a reverse, plus a red zone touchdown grab. Fade throw from Brady on the slot fade. Hit that back-shoulder for six. -- Bowen

Dalvin Cook looking good again: Anyone else notice the play speed of Dalvin Cook on Sunday on his 75-yard touchdown run? He was moving. And that meshes with the Week 1 film, too. This is the guy I watched coming out of Florida State. Decisive to the hole, with the burst to scoot through the second level. Cook is already at 108 yards rushing on just eight carries, and he added a 13-yard reception. With the Vikings down at the half, Cook should be in line to see 15 touches Sunday. -- Bowen