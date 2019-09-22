Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Mark Andrews TE BAL: Foot -- Active
Impact: Nick Boyle/Hayden Hurst may still see some action.
Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: T.J. Yeldon to backup Frank Gore.
Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Still a week away. Lee Smith to start.
A.J. Green WR CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: No timetable on his return.
Tavon Austin WR DAL: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Cedrick Wilson becomes potential fantasy dart throw.
Michael Gallup WR DAL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Devin Smith will take on No. 3 WR role for Cowboys.
Jimmy Graham TE GB: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but not at 100%. Avoid.
Marlon Mack RB IND: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Jordan Wilkins/Nyheim Hines both get bumps in value.
T.Y. Hilton WR IND: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Looking likely to start with few issues.
Damien Williams RB KC: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Darrel Williams gets bump to No. 2 RB for Chiefs.
LeSean McCoy RB KC: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expect diminished workload. Darwin Thompson to see extra touches?
Tyreek Hill WR KC: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Arm out of sling. Long shot return next week.
Albert Wilson WR MIA: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Preston Williams sees a value jump.
James White RB NE: Personal -- OUT
Impact: White's wife is about to give birth. Patriots use a cavalcade of backs, so it's hard to know who benefits most. It certainly won't hurt the value of either Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead.
Matt LaCosse TE NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Very little fantasy upside even if he does play.
Ryan Izzo TE NE: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Even less value than teammate LaCosse.
Sam Darnold QB NYJ: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Likely back Week 5. Luke Falk gets call.
Ty Montgomery RB NYJ: Personal -- Questionable
Impact: Not much value behind Le'Veon Bell in Jets backfield.
Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Jamison Crowder keeps his No. 3 WR role for Jets.
Joshua Bellamy WR NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If he sits, Braxton Berrios could get a few targets.
Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Raiders traded for Trevor Davis to return kicks.
DeSean Jackson WR PHI: Abdomen -- OUT
Impact: Mack Hollins to be No. 3 WR as a result.
Alshon Jeffery WR PHI: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would see huge boost in value.
Dallas Goedert TE PHI: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, could have impact given all the Eagles WR woes.
Defense
Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT
Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Antwaun Woods DT DAL: Knee -- OUT
Xavier Woods S DAL: Ankle -- OUT
Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Montravius Adams DE GB: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Oren Burks LB GB: Pectoral -- OUT
Jabaal Sheard DE IND: Knee -- OUT
Darius Leonard LB IND: Concussion -- OUT
Charles Harris DE MIA: Wrist -- Questionable
Reshad Jones S MIA: Ankle -- OUT
Bobby McCain S MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Anthony Barr LB MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Ben Gedeon LB MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Steve McLendon DT NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: Calf -- OUT
Vontaze Burfict LB OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
Lamarcus Joyner S OAK: Groin -- Questionable
Tim Jernigan DT PHI: Foot -- OUT
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB PHI: Knee -- Doubtful
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Kyle Allen to start in his place. Lower all Panthers receivers.
Greg Olsen TE CAR: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to try and gut it out, but with Newton out, who knows?
Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Virgil Green to start. Team also signed Lance Kendricks.
Mike Badgley K LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: Punter Ty Long will continue to struggle in his place.
Drew Brees QB NO: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: Surgery was successful. Teddy Bridgewater might not be.
Tre'Quan Smith WR NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Deonte Harris claims No. 3 WR role for Saints.
Cody Latimer WR NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Sterling Shepard was cleared and will return to his No. 1 WR role.
Bennie Fowler WR NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Russell Shepard now in the mix for a few targets.
Rashaad Penny RB SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Looking unlikely to play. C.J. Prosise to backup Chris Carson.
Tevin Coleman RB SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Out of the boot, but still not close. RBBC continues for 49ers.
Defense
Bruce Irvin DE CAR: Hamstring -- OUT
Kawann Short DT CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Michael Davis CB LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Vince Williams LB PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Tedric Thompson S SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Tre Flowers CB SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Dee Ford DE SF: Quad -- Questionable
Nick Bosa D SF: Ankle -- Questionable
Jimmie Ward CB SF: Hand -- Questionable
Jaquiski Tartt S SF: Toe -- Questionable
Devin White LB TB: Knee -- OUT
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.