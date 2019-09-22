Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell says Devin Singletary and Damien Williams are not expected to play, while LeSean McCoy will likely be limited. (1:13)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Mark Andrews TE BAL: Foot -- Active

Impact: Nick Boyle/Hayden Hurst may still see some action.

Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: T.J. Yeldon to backup Frank Gore.

Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Still a week away. Lee Smith to start.

A.J. Green WR CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: No timetable on his return.

Tavon Austin WR DAL: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Cedrick Wilson becomes potential fantasy dart throw.

Michael Gallup WR DAL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Devin Smith will take on No. 3 WR role for Cowboys.

Jimmy Graham TE GB: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but not at 100%. Avoid.

Marlon Mack RB IND: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Jordan Wilkins/Nyheim Hines both get bumps in value.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Looking likely to start with few issues.

Damien Williams RB KC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Darrel Williams gets bump to No. 2 RB for Chiefs.

LeSean McCoy RB KC: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expect diminished workload. Darwin Thompson to see extra touches?

Tyreek Hill WR KC: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Arm out of sling. Long shot return next week.

Albert Wilson WR MIA: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Preston Williams sees a value jump.

James White RB NE: Personal -- OUT

Impact: White's wife is about to give birth. Patriots use a cavalcade of backs, so it's hard to know who benefits most. It certainly won't hurt the value of either Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead.

Matt LaCosse TE NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Very little fantasy upside even if he does play.

Ryan Izzo TE NE: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Even less value than teammate LaCosse.

Sam Darnold QB NYJ: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Likely back Week 5. Luke Falk gets call.

Ty Montgomery RB NYJ: Personal -- Questionable

Impact: Not much value behind Le'Veon Bell in Jets backfield.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Jamison Crowder keeps his No. 3 WR role for Jets.

Joshua Bellamy WR NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, Braxton Berrios could get a few targets.

Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Raiders traded for Trevor Davis to return kicks.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI: Abdomen -- OUT

Impact: Mack Hollins to be No. 3 WR as a result.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would see huge boost in value.

Dallas Goedert TE PHI: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, could have impact given all the Eagles WR woes.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Allen to start in his place. Lower all Panthers receivers.

Greg Olsen TE CAR: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to try and gut it out, but with Newton out, who knows?

Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Virgil Green to start. Team also signed Lance Kendricks.

Mike Badgley K LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Punter Ty Long will continue to struggle in his place.

Drew Brees QB NO: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: Surgery was successful. Teddy Bridgewater might not be.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Deonte Harris claims No. 3 WR role for Saints.

Cody Latimer WR NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Sterling Shepard was cleared and will return to his No. 1 WR role.

Bennie Fowler WR NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Russell Shepard now in the mix for a few targets.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Looking unlikely to play. C.J. Prosise to backup Chris Carson.

Tevin Coleman RB SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Out of the boot, but still not close. RBBC continues for 49ers.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.