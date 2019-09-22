        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          2 starting RBs ruled out for Week 3 (1:13)

          Stephania Bell says Devin Singletary and Damien Williams are not expected to play, while LeSean McCoy will likely be limited. (1:13)

          11:19 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Mark Andrews TE BAL: Foot -- Active
          Impact: Nick Boyle/Hayden Hurst may still see some action.

          Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: T.J. Yeldon to backup Frank Gore.

          Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Still a week away. Lee Smith to start.

          A.J. Green WR CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: No timetable on his return.

          Tavon Austin WR DAL: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Cedrick Wilson becomes potential fantasy dart throw.

          Michael Gallup WR DAL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Devin Smith will take on No. 3 WR role for Cowboys.

          Jimmy Graham TE GB: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but not at 100%. Avoid.

          Marlon Mack RB IND: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Jordan Wilkins/Nyheim Hines both get bumps in value.

          T.Y. Hilton WR IND: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking likely to start with few issues.

          Damien Williams RB KC: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Darrel Williams gets bump to No. 2 RB for Chiefs.

          LeSean McCoy RB KC: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect diminished workload. Darwin Thompson to see extra touches?

          Tyreek Hill WR KC: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Arm out of sling. Long shot return next week.

          Albert Wilson WR MIA: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Preston Williams sees a value jump.

          James White RB NE: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: White's wife is about to give birth. Patriots use a cavalcade of backs, so it's hard to know who benefits most. It certainly won't hurt the value of either Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead.

          Matt LaCosse TE NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Very little fantasy upside even if he does play.

          Ryan Izzo TE NE: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Even less value than teammate LaCosse.

          Sam Darnold QB NYJ: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Likely back Week 5. Luke Falk gets call.

          Ty Montgomery RB NYJ: Personal -- Questionable
          Impact: Not much value behind Le'Veon Bell in Jets backfield.

          Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Jamison Crowder keeps his No. 3 WR role for Jets.

          Joshua Bellamy WR NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If he sits, Braxton Berrios could get a few targets.

          Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Raiders traded for Trevor Davis to return kicks.

          DeSean Jackson WR PHI: Abdomen -- OUT
          Impact: Mack Hollins to be No. 3 WR as a result.

          Alshon Jeffery WR PHI: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would see huge boost in value.

          Dallas Goedert TE PHI: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, could have impact given all the Eagles WR woes.

          Defense

          Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT

          Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Antwaun Woods DT DAL: Knee -- OUT

          Xavier Woods S DAL: Ankle -- OUT

          Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- Questionable

          Montravius Adams DE GB: Shoulder -- Doubtful

          Oren Burks LB GB: Pectoral -- OUT

          Jabaal Sheard DE IND: Knee -- OUT

          Darius Leonard LB IND: Concussion -- OUT

          Charles Harris DE MIA: Wrist -- Questionable

          Reshad Jones S MIA: Ankle -- OUT

          Bobby McCain S MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Anthony Barr LB MIN: Groin -- Questionable

          Ben Gedeon LB MIN: Groin -- Questionable

          Steve McLendon DT NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

          C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

          Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: Calf -- OUT

          Vontaze Burfict LB OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Lamarcus Joyner S OAK: Groin -- Questionable

          Tim Jernigan DT PHI: Foot -- OUT

          Kamu Grugier-Hill LB PHI: Knee -- Doubtful

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Kyle Allen to start in his place. Lower all Panthers receivers.

          Greg Olsen TE CAR: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to try and gut it out, but with Newton out, who knows?

          Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Virgil Green to start. Team also signed Lance Kendricks.

          Mike Badgley K LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Punter Ty Long will continue to struggle in his place.

          Drew Brees QB NO: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: Surgery was successful. Teddy Bridgewater might not be.

          Tre'Quan Smith WR NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Deonte Harris claims No. 3 WR role for Saints.

          Cody Latimer WR NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Sterling Shepard was cleared and will return to his No. 1 WR role.

          Bennie Fowler WR NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Russell Shepard now in the mix for a few targets.

          Rashaad Penny RB SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking unlikely to play. C.J. Prosise to backup Chris Carson.

          Tevin Coleman RB SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Out of the boot, but still not close. RBBC continues for 49ers.

          Defense

          Bruce Irvin DE CAR: Hamstring -- OUT

          Kawann Short DT CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Michael Davis CB LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Vince Williams LB PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

          Tedric Thompson S SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Tre Flowers CB SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Dee Ford DE SF: Quad -- Questionable

          Nick Bosa D SF: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jimmie Ward CB SF: Hand -- Questionable

          Jaquiski Tartt S SF: Toe -- Questionable

          Devin White LB TB: Knee -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

