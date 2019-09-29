        <
        >

          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch -- Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Which fantasy pass-catchers are healthy for Week 4? (1:47)

          Stephania Bell goes in depth on multiple pass-catchers' injuries and whether they can play in Week 4. (1:47)

          7:27 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Mark Andrews TE BAL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Andrews says he's feeling good and is ready to play.

          Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced on Friday, but current reports lean towards him sitting.

          Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Dawson Knox could shine for the second straight week.

          Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Kyle Allen will start until the veteran is ready.

          Rashard Higgins WR CLE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Damion Ratley would jump to No. 3 if Higgins sits.

          Matthew Stafford QB DET: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but you may want to steer clear of Lions WRs, just in case.

          Danny Amendola WR DET: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Tom Kennedy promoted from practice squad. Not a good sign.

          T.Y. Hilton WR IND: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: Looking unlikely to play. Deon Cain and Chester Rogers get bumps.

          Damien Williams RB KC: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: LeSean McCoy will start. Darrel Williams to spell.

          Tyreek Hill WR KC: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Mecole Hardman again an interesting flex pick for fantasy.

          Justin Jackson RB LAC: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Austin Ekeler will be No. 1 RB. Melvin Gordon may get a handful of touches.

          Travis Benjamin WR LAC: Hip -- Doubtful
          Impact: Geremy Davis would see increase in targets as clear No. 3.

          Mike Williams WR LAC: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Andre Patton signed to provide extra WR depth.

          Virgil Green TE LAC: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Sean Culkin potentially in the mix for very limited targets.

          Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Also avoid Lance Kendricks. Philip Rivers has largely ignored TEs since Henry got hurt.

          Michael Badgley K LAC: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Ty Long continues to fill in for the Chargers.

          Allen Hurns WR MIA: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jakeem Grant gets some extra value, for what that's worth.

          Albert Wilson WR MIA: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to return for Week 4, but few Miami players are worth fantasy looks.

          Rex Burkhead RB NE: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but Sony Michel might still get more touches this week.

          Julian Edelman WR NE: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Making the trip to Buffalo, so he's expected to play.

          Matt LaCosse TE NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Ryan Izzo starts if LaCosse can't go.

          Saquon Barkley RB NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Wayne Gallman starts. Elijhaa Penny to back up.

          Russell Shepard WR NYG: Foot -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler need to step up.

          Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Trevor Davis could be a deep-league surprise.

          Terry McLaurin WR WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking likely to play, but may see limited snaps. Trey Quinn could benefit.

          Jordan Reed TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Vernon Davis starts. Jeremy Sprinkle to potentially step up as well.

          Defense

          Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT

          Marlon Humphrey CB BAL: Hip -- Questionable

          Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Bruce Irvin DE CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Kawann Short DT CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson CB CAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Morgan Burnett S CLE: Quad -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward CB CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Greedy Williams CB CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Darius Slay CB DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jabaal Sheard DE IND: Knee -- Questionable

          Darius Leonard LB IND: Concussion -- OUT

          Malik Hooker S IND: Knee -- OUT

          Casey Hayward Jr. CB LAC: Back -- Questionable

          Reshad Jones S MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bobby McCain S MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Michael Bennett DE NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Dont'a Hightower LB NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Alec Ogletree LB NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Damiere Byrd WR ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella could both see more targets.

          Taylor Gabriel WR CHI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Still in concussion protocol. Cordarrelle Patterson might step up.

          Trey Burton TE CHI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Wouldn't rule Burton out, but Adam Shaheen may play on a few extra snaps.

          Eddy Pineiro K CHI: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but you should definitely avoid.

          Chris Godwin WR TB: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call with no obvious fantasy options behind him.

          Defense

          Bilal Nichols DE CHI: Hand -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks DE CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Derek Wolfe DE DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Josey Jewell LB DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- OUT

          Kareem Jackson S DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: Back -- Questionable

          Devin White LB TB: Knee -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices