Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch -- Who's in and who's out?

1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Mark Andrews TE BAL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Andrews says he's feeling good and is ready to play.
Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on Friday, but current reports lean towards him sitting.
Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Dawson Knox could shine for the second straight week.
Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Kyle Allen will start until the veteran is ready.
Rashard Higgins WR CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Damion Ratley would jump to No. 3 if Higgins sits.
Matthew Stafford QB DET: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but you may want to steer clear of Lions WRs, just in case.
Danny Amendola WR DET: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Tom Kennedy promoted from practice squad. Not a good sign.
T.Y. Hilton WR IND: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: Looking unlikely to play. Deon Cain and Chester Rogers get bumps.
Damien Williams RB KC: Knee -- OUT
Impact: LeSean McCoy will start. Darrel Williams to spell.
Tyreek Hill WR KC: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Mecole Hardman again an interesting flex pick for fantasy.
Justin Jackson RB LAC: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Austin Ekeler will be No. 1 RB. Melvin Gordon may get a handful of touches.
Travis Benjamin WR LAC: Hip -- Doubtful
Impact: Geremy Davis would see increase in targets as clear No. 3.
Mike Williams WR LAC: Back -- OUT
Impact: Andre Patton signed to provide extra WR depth.
Virgil Green TE LAC: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Sean Culkin potentially in the mix for very limited targets.
Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Also avoid Lance Kendricks. Philip Rivers has largely ignored TEs since Henry got hurt.
Michael Badgley K LAC: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Ty Long continues to fill in for the Chargers.
Allen Hurns WR MIA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jakeem Grant gets some extra value, for what that's worth.
Albert Wilson WR MIA: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to return for Week 4, but few Miami players are worth fantasy looks.
Rex Burkhead RB NE: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but Sony Michel might still get more touches this week.
Julian Edelman WR NE: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Making the trip to Buffalo, so he's expected to play.
Matt LaCosse TE NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Ryan Izzo starts if LaCosse can't go.
Saquon Barkley RB NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Wayne Gallman starts. Elijhaa Penny to back up.
Russell Shepard WR NYG: Foot -- OUT/IR
Impact: Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler need to step up.
Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Trevor Davis could be a deep-league surprise.
Terry McLaurin WR WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Looking likely to play, but may see limited snaps. Trey Quinn could benefit.
Jordan Reed TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Vernon Davis starts. Jeremy Sprinkle to potentially step up as well.
Defense
Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT
Marlon Humphrey CB BAL: Hip -- Questionable
Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Bruce Irvin DE CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kawann Short DT CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Donte Jackson CB CAR: Groin -- Questionable
Morgan Burnett S CLE: Quad -- Questionable
Denzel Ward CB CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Greedy Williams CB CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Darius Slay CB DET: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jabaal Sheard DE IND: Knee -- Questionable
Darius Leonard LB IND: Concussion -- OUT
Malik Hooker S IND: Knee -- OUT
Casey Hayward Jr. CB LAC: Back -- Questionable
Reshad Jones S MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
Bobby McCain S MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Michael Bennett DE NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Dont'a Hightower LB NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Alec Ogletree LB NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Damiere Byrd WR ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella could both see more targets.
Taylor Gabriel WR CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Still in concussion protocol. Cordarrelle Patterson might step up.
Trey Burton TE CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Wouldn't rule Burton out, but Adam Shaheen may play on a few extra snaps.
Eddy Pineiro K CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but you should definitely avoid.
Chris Godwin WR TB: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call with no obvious fantasy options behind him.
Defense
Bilal Nichols DE CHI: Hand -- OUT
Akiem Hicks DE CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Derek Wolfe DE DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Josey Jewell LB DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- OUT
Kareem Jackson S DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: Back -- Questionable
Devin White LB TB: Knee -- OUT
