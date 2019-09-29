Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch -- Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell goes in depth on multiple pass-catchers' injuries and whether they can play in Week 4. (1:47)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Mark Andrews TE BAL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Andrews says he's feeling good and is ready to play.

Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on Friday, but current reports lean towards him sitting.

Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Dawson Knox could shine for the second straight week.

Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Allen will start until the veteran is ready.

Rashard Higgins WR CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Damion Ratley would jump to No. 3 if Higgins sits.

Matthew Stafford QB DET: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but you may want to steer clear of Lions WRs, just in case.

Danny Amendola WR DET: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Tom Kennedy promoted from practice squad. Not a good sign.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: Looking unlikely to play. Deon Cain and Chester Rogers get bumps.

Damien Williams RB KC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: LeSean McCoy will start. Darrel Williams to spell.

Tyreek Hill WR KC: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Mecole Hardman again an interesting flex pick for fantasy.

Justin Jackson RB LAC: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Austin Ekeler will be No. 1 RB. Melvin Gordon may get a handful of touches.

Travis Benjamin WR LAC: Hip -- Doubtful

Impact: Geremy Davis would see increase in targets as clear No. 3.

Mike Williams WR LAC: Back -- OUT

Impact: Andre Patton signed to provide extra WR depth.

Virgil Green TE LAC: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Sean Culkin potentially in the mix for very limited targets.

Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Also avoid Lance Kendricks. Philip Rivers has largely ignored TEs since Henry got hurt.

Michael Badgley K LAC: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Ty Long continues to fill in for the Chargers.

Allen Hurns WR MIA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jakeem Grant gets some extra value, for what that's worth.

Albert Wilson WR MIA: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to return for Week 4, but few Miami players are worth fantasy looks.

Rex Burkhead RB NE: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but Sony Michel might still get more touches this week.

Julian Edelman WR NE: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Making the trip to Buffalo, so he's expected to play.

Matt LaCosse TE NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Ryan Izzo starts if LaCosse can't go.

Saquon Barkley RB NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Wayne Gallman starts. Elijhaa Penny to back up.

Russell Shepard WR NYG: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler need to step up.

Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Trevor Davis could be a deep-league surprise.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Looking likely to play, but may see limited snaps. Trey Quinn could benefit.

Jordan Reed TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Vernon Davis starts. Jeremy Sprinkle to potentially step up as well.

Defense

Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT

Marlon Humphrey CB BAL: Hip -- Questionable

Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Bruce Irvin DE CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Kawann Short DT CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Donte Jackson CB CAR: Groin -- Questionable

Morgan Burnett S CLE: Quad -- Questionable

Denzel Ward CB CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Greedy Williams CB CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Darius Slay CB DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jabaal Sheard DE IND: Knee -- Questionable

Darius Leonard LB IND: Concussion -- OUT

Malik Hooker S IND: Knee -- OUT

Casey Hayward Jr. CB LAC: Back -- Questionable

Reshad Jones S MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

Bobby McCain S MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Michael Bennett DE NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower LB NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Alec Ogletree LB NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Damiere Byrd WR ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella could both see more targets.

Taylor Gabriel WR CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Still in concussion protocol. Cordarrelle Patterson might step up.

Trey Burton TE CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Wouldn't rule Burton out, but Adam Shaheen may play on a few extra snaps.

Eddy Pineiro K CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but you should definitely avoid.

Chris Godwin WR TB: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call with no obvious fantasy options behind him.

Defense

Bilal Nichols DE CHI: Hand -- OUT

Akiem Hicks DE CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Derek Wolfe DE DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Josey Jewell LB DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- OUT

Kareem Jackson S DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: Back -- Questionable

Devin White LB TB: Knee -- OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.