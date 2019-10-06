Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch -- Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Damiere Byrd WR ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Not expected to play. KeeSean Johnson to start.
Christian Kirk WR ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Could be back Week 6. Trent Sherfield gets chance to shine.
Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Frank Gore/T.J. Yeldon will see work either way.
Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Dawson Knox to get the majority of TE looks.
Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Kyle Allen once again take the helm of this offense.
Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Chase Daniel to start in this London affair, diminishing pass attack.
Taylor Gabriel WR CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Didn't fly to London. Javon Wims gets value boost.
A.J. Green WR CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are the WRs to target in Cincinnati.
Kenny Stills WR HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Keke Coutee potential beneficiary of his absence.
Stefon Diggs WR MIN : Non-football issue -- Questionable
Impact: Ultimately up to Mike Zimmer, but reports currently have the disgruntled WR as being active on Sunday.
Rex Burkhead RB NE: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Sony Michel/James White become solid flex plays at minimum.
Ben Watson TE NE: Team decision -- Inactive
Impact: His suspension is over, but the team will stick with Matt LaCosse.
Julian Edelman WR NE : Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Played last week with same injury, so expect him to go.
Drew Brees QB NO: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: Seems ahead of schedule, but Teddy Bridgewater will start again.
Saquon Barkley RB NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Wayne Gallman will fill in as the Giants' RB1 for at least another week.
Sam Darnold QB NYJ: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Took snaps this week, but Luke Falk goes for one more Sunday.
Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but iffy for fantasy given the QB situation.
Josh Bellamy WR NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he plays, might not see too many snaps with Thomas active.
Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Hunter Renfrow one of three names to potentially get a target boost ...
J.J. Nelson WR OAK: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Keelan Doss is another ...
Tyrell Williams WR OAK: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Trevor Davis is the third.
DeSean Jackson WR PHI: Abdomen -- OUT
Impact: Mack Hollins to step in when the Eagles need an extra receiver on the field.
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but may come down to kickoff. It's a tough matchup regardless, so he's not an automatic start this week.
Vance McDonald TE PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he plays, would split time with Nick Vannett. Avoid both.
Breshad Perriman WR TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Bobo Wilson? Scotty Miller? I don't think so. Look elsewhere.
Case Keenum QB WAS: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Colt McCoy is the likely starter, even if Keenum dresses.
Terry McLaurin WR WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call, but not a strong fantasy option this week, regardless.
Jordan Reed TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: The longer he takes to come back, the less likely it seems that he will at all.
Vernon Davis TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle becomes an interesting TE dart throw.
Defense
Zach Allen DE ARI: Neck -- OUT
Terrell Suggs LB ARI: Back -- Questionable
Tramaine Brock CB ARI: Back -- Questionable
Brandon Williams DT BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT
Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Gerald McCoy DT CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Eric Reid S CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Donte Jackson CB CAR: Groin -- OUT
Akiem Hicks DE CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Bilal Nichols DE CHI: Hand -- OUT
Tashaun Gipson Sr. S HOU: Wrist -- Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: Back -- OUT
Dont'a Hightower LB NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Patrick Chung S NE: Heel -- OUT
Alec Ogletree LB NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Lorenzo Carter LB NYG: Neck -- Questionable
Tae Davis LB NYG: Concussion -- OUT
C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: Calf -- OUT
Clelin Ferrell DE OAK: Concussion -- Questionable
Tim Jernigan DT PHI: Foot -- OUT
Avonte Maddox CB PHI: Concussion -- OUT
Ronald Darby CB PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Vince Williams LB PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable
Cameron Wake LB TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Josh Norman CB WAS: Knee -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Michael Gallup WR DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but likely to be limited. Look elsewhere.
Jamaal Williams RB GB: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Aaron Jones should get the majority of Green Bay's carries.
Davante Adams WR GB: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Jake Kumerow to get an uptick in targets as a result.
Travis Benjamin WR LAC: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Geremy Davis/Andre Patton would get a chance to step up.
Mike Williams WR LAC: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play and could be worthy of flex consideration if he does.
Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT
Impact: A healthy Virgil Green takes over the starting job, but ...
Virgil Green TE LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: ... Lance Kendricks to start if he can't go.
Michael Badgley K LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: His next kick will be his first of the season.
Defense
Antwaun Woods DT DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Josey Jewell LB DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- OUT
Kareem Jackson S DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Montravius Adams DE GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Oren Burks LB GB: Chest -- Questionable
Kevin King CB GB: Groin -- Questionable
Melvin Ingram III DE LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Thomas Davis Sr. LB LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Casey Hayward Jr. CB LAC: Back -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.