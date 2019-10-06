        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch -- Who's in and who's out?

          6:46 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Damiere Byrd WR ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Not expected to play. KeeSean Johnson to start.

          Christian Kirk WR ARI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Could be back Week 6. Trent Sherfield gets chance to shine.

          Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Frank Gore/T.J. Yeldon will see work either way.

          Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Dawson Knox to get the majority of TE looks.

          Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Kyle Allen once again take the helm of this offense.

          Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Chase Daniel to start in this London affair, diminishing pass attack.

          Taylor Gabriel WR CHI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Didn't fly to London. Javon Wims gets value boost.

          A.J. Green WR CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are the WRs to target in Cincinnati.

          Kenny Stills WR HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Keke Coutee potential beneficiary of his absence.

          Stefon Diggs WR MIN : Non-football issue -- Questionable
          Impact: Ultimately up to Mike Zimmer, but reports currently have the disgruntled WR as being active on Sunday.

          Rex Burkhead RB NE: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Sony Michel/James White become solid flex plays at minimum.

          Ben Watson TE NE: Team decision -- Inactive
          Impact: His suspension is over, but the team will stick with Matt LaCosse.

          Julian Edelman WR NE : Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Played last week with same injury, so expect him to go.

          Drew Brees QB NO: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: Seems ahead of schedule, but Teddy Bridgewater will start again.

          Saquon Barkley RB NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Wayne Gallman will fill in as the Giants' RB1 for at least another week.

          Sam Darnold QB NYJ: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Took snaps this week, but Luke Falk goes for one more Sunday.

          Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but iffy for fantasy given the QB situation.

          Josh Bellamy WR NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he plays, might not see too many snaps with Thomas active.

          Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Hunter Renfrow one of three names to potentially get a target boost ...

          J.J. Nelson WR OAK: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Keelan Doss is another ...

          Tyrell Williams WR OAK: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Trevor Davis is the third.

          DeSean Jackson WR PHI: Abdomen -- OUT
          Impact: Mack Hollins to step in when the Eagles need an extra receiver on the field.

          JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but may come down to kickoff. It's a tough matchup regardless, so he's not an automatic start this week.

          Vance McDonald TE PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he plays, would split time with Nick Vannett. Avoid both.

          Breshad Perriman WR TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Bobo Wilson? Scotty Miller? I don't think so. Look elsewhere.

          Case Keenum QB WAS: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Colt McCoy is the likely starter, even if Keenum dresses.

          Terry McLaurin WR WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call, but not a strong fantasy option this week, regardless.

          Jordan Reed TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: The longer he takes to come back, the less likely it seems that he will at all.

          Vernon Davis TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle becomes an interesting TE dart throw.

          Defense

          Zach Allen DE ARI: Neck -- OUT

          Terrell Suggs LB ARI: Back -- Questionable

          Tramaine Brock CB ARI: Back -- Questionable

          Brandon Williams DT BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT

          Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Gerald McCoy DT CAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Eric Reid S CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson CB CAR: Groin -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks DE CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Bilal Nichols DE CHI: Hand -- OUT

          Tashaun Gipson Sr. S HOU: Wrist -- Questionable

          Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: Back -- OUT

          Dont'a Hightower LB NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Patrick Chung S NE: Heel -- OUT

          Alec Ogletree LB NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

          Lorenzo Carter LB NYG: Neck -- Questionable

          Tae Davis LB NYG: Concussion -- OUT

          C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

          Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: Calf -- OUT

          Clelin Ferrell DE OAK: Concussion -- Questionable

          Tim Jernigan DT PHI: Foot -- OUT

          Avonte Maddox CB PHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Ronald Darby CB PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

          Vince Williams LB PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Cameron Wake LB TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Josh Norman CB WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Michael Gallup WR DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but likely to be limited. Look elsewhere.

          Jamaal Williams RB GB: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Aaron Jones should get the majority of Green Bay's carries.

          Davante Adams WR GB: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Jake Kumerow to get an uptick in targets as a result.

          Travis Benjamin WR LAC: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Geremy Davis/Andre Patton would get a chance to step up.

          Mike Williams WR LAC: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play and could be worthy of flex consideration if he does.

          Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: A healthy Virgil Green takes over the starting job, but ...

          Virgil Green TE LAC: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: ... Lance Kendricks to start if he can't go.

          Michael Badgley K LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: His next kick will be his first of the season.

          Defense

          Antwaun Woods DT DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Josey Jewell LB DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- OUT

          Kareem Jackson S DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Montravius Adams DE GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Oren Burks LB GB: Chest -- Questionable

          Kevin King CB GB: Groin -- Questionable

          Melvin Ingram III DE LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Thomas Davis Sr. LB LAC: Groin -- Questionable

          Casey Hayward Jr. CB LAC: Back -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

