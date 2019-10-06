Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch -- Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell breaks down the latest injury news on wide receivers, including Davante Adams and JuJu Smith-Schuster, heading into their Week 5 matchups. (2:01)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Damiere Byrd WR ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Not expected to play. KeeSean Johnson to start.

Christian Kirk WR ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Could be back Week 6. Trent Sherfield gets chance to shine.

Devin Singletary RB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Frank Gore/T.J. Yeldon will see work either way.

Tyler Kroft TE BUF: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Dawson Knox to get the majority of TE looks.

Cam Newton QB CAR: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Allen once again take the helm of this offense.

Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Chase Daniel to start in this London affair, diminishing pass attack.

Taylor Gabriel WR CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Didn't fly to London. Javon Wims gets value boost.

A.J. Green WR CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are the WRs to target in Cincinnati.

Kenny Stills WR HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Keke Coutee potential beneficiary of his absence.

Stefon Diggs WR MIN : Non-football issue -- Questionable

Impact: Ultimately up to Mike Zimmer, but reports currently have the disgruntled WR as being active on Sunday.

Rex Burkhead RB NE: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Sony Michel/James White become solid flex plays at minimum.

Ben Watson TE NE: Team decision -- Inactive

Impact: His suspension is over, but the team will stick with Matt LaCosse.

Julian Edelman WR NE : Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Played last week with same injury, so expect him to go.

Drew Brees QB NO: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: Seems ahead of schedule, but Teddy Bridgewater will start again.

Saquon Barkley RB NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Wayne Gallman will fill in as the Giants' RB1 for at least another week.

Sam Darnold QB NYJ: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Took snaps this week, but Luke Falk goes for one more Sunday.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but iffy for fantasy given the QB situation.

Josh Bellamy WR NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he plays, might not see too many snaps with Thomas active.

Dwayne Harris WR OAK: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Hunter Renfrow one of three names to potentially get a target boost ...

J.J. Nelson WR OAK: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Keelan Doss is another ...

Tyrell Williams WR OAK: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Trevor Davis is the third.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI: Abdomen -- OUT

Impact: Mack Hollins to step in when the Eagles need an extra receiver on the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but may come down to kickoff. It's a tough matchup regardless, so he's not an automatic start this week.

Vance McDonald TE PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he plays, would split time with Nick Vannett. Avoid both.

Breshad Perriman WR TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Bobo Wilson? Scotty Miller? I don't think so. Look elsewhere.

Case Keenum QB WAS: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Colt McCoy is the likely starter, even if Keenum dresses.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call, but not a strong fantasy option this week, regardless.

Jordan Reed TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: The longer he takes to come back, the less likely it seems that he will at all.

Vernon Davis TE WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle becomes an interesting TE dart throw.

Defense

Zach Allen DE ARI: Neck -- OUT

Terrell Suggs LB ARI: Back -- Questionable

Tramaine Brock CB ARI: Back -- Questionable

Brandon Williams DT BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Jimmy Smith CB BAL: Knee -- OUT

Taron Johnson CB BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Gerald McCoy DT CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Eric Reid S CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Donte Jackson CB CAR: Groin -- OUT

Akiem Hicks DE CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Bilal Nichols DE CHI: Hand -- OUT

Tashaun Gipson Sr. S HOU: Wrist -- Questionable

Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: Back -- OUT

Dont'a Hightower LB NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Patrick Chung S NE: Heel -- OUT

Alec Ogletree LB NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Lorenzo Carter LB NYG: Neck -- Questionable

Tae Davis LB NYG: Concussion -- OUT

C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: Calf -- OUT

Clelin Ferrell DE OAK: Concussion -- Questionable

Tim Jernigan DT PHI: Foot -- OUT

Avonte Maddox CB PHI: Concussion -- OUT

Ronald Darby CB PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

Vince Williams LB PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

Cameron Wake LB TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Josh Norman CB WAS: Knee -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Michael Gallup WR DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but likely to be limited. Look elsewhere.

Jamaal Williams RB GB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Aaron Jones should get the majority of Green Bay's carries.

Davante Adams WR GB: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Jake Kumerow to get an uptick in targets as a result.

Travis Benjamin WR LAC: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Geremy Davis/Andre Patton would get a chance to step up.

Mike Williams WR LAC: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and could be worthy of flex consideration if he does.

Hunter Henry TE LAC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: A healthy Virgil Green takes over the starting job, but ...

Virgil Green TE LAC: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: ... Lance Kendricks to start if he can't go.

Michael Badgley K LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: His next kick will be his first of the season.

Defense

Antwaun Woods DT DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Josey Jewell LB DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Bryce Callahan CB DEN: Foot -- OUT

Kareem Jackson S DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Montravius Adams DE GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Oren Burks LB GB: Chest -- Questionable

Kevin King CB GB: Groin -- Questionable

Melvin Ingram III DE LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Thomas Davis Sr. LB LAC: Groin -- Questionable

Casey Hayward Jr. CB LAC: Back -- Questionable

