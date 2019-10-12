Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Marquise Brown WR BAL: ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't practice all week. Willie Snead IV would take over as No. 2 WR.
Mark Andrews TE BAL: shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to suit up and should play his usual number of snaps.
A.J. Green WR CIN: ankle -- OUT
Impact: It's looking like Week 7 is possible for his return. Monitor his progress.
Kenny Stills WR HOU: hamstring -- Inactive
Impact: Keke Coutee should see an uptick in fantasy value.
Sammy Watkins WR KC: hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman will both become far more fantasy relevant if he sits, as expected.
Tyreek Hill WR KC: shoulder -- Active
Impact: Looks like he'll give it a try. Byron Pringle now less of a long-shot flier.
Kalen Ballage RB MIA: foot -- Questionable
Impact: May have already ceded backup role to Mark Walton. Avoid.
Albert Wilson WR MIA: calf -- Questionable
Impact: Looking to return for the first time since Week 1.
Jakeem Grant WR MIA: hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Preston Williams would gain value if Grant can't play.
Drew Brees QB NO: thumb -- OUT
Impact: This is still going to be Teddy Bridgewater's huddle for a few more weeks.
Alvin Kamara RB NO: ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Latavius Murray might see some extra snaps.
Tre'Quan Smith WR NO: ankle -- OUT
Impact: Austin Carr takes his place, but is no more than a fantasy dart throw.
Darren Sproles RB PHI: quad -- OUT
Impact: Miles Sanders is the No. 2 RB in this offense for now. Corey Clement is on IR.
DeSean Jackson WR PHI: abdomen -- OUT
Impact: Potentially back next week. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have another chance to prove he can step up.
Rashaad Penny RB SEA: hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Chris Carson appears to be fine. C.J. Prosise will back him up.
Vernon Davis TE WAS: concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will start for interim coach Bill Callahan.
Jordan Reed TE WAS: concussion -- OUT
Impact: Reed has been placed on IR and can't return until Week 14, at the earliest.
Defense
Patrick Onwuasor LB BAL: ankle -- Questionable
Jimmy Smith CB BAL: knee -- OUT
Carlos Dunlap DE CIN: knee -- OUT
Shawn Williams S CIN: thigh -- Questionable
Denzel Ward CB CLE: hamstring -- Questionable
Greedy Williams CB CLE: hamstring -- Questionable
Johnathan Joseph CB HOU: wrist -- Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: back -- Questionable
Chris Jones DT KC: groin -- OUT
Anthony Hitchens LB KC: groin -- Questionable
Reshad Jones S MIA: ankle -- Questionable
Bobby McCain S MIA: hamstring -- Questionable
Xavien Howard CB MIA: knee -- Questionable
Ben Gedeon LB MIN: concussion -- OUT
Tim Jernigan DT PHI: foot -- OUT
Ronald Darby CB PHI: hamstring -- OUT
Avonte Maddox CB PHI: concussion -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
David Johnson TE ARI: back -- Questionable
Impact: Chase Edmonds may still see some work, but Johnson is expected to start.
Damiere Byrd WR ARI: hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Pharoh Cooper could become an intriguing flex gamble.
Christian Kirk WR ARI: ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson would try to fill his shoes.
Randall Cobb WR DAL: back -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't practice late in week. Even if he does play, not worth the risk.
Todd Gurley II TE LAR: quad -- OUT
Impact: Timeshare between Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and practice squad signee John Kelly.
Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practice all week. There's not much fantasy value here even if he can suit up.
Kyle Juszczyk RB SF: knee -- OUT
Impact: Sprained MCL to the fullback diminishes value of all other 49ers RBs.
George Kittle TE SF: groin -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but concern looms that he may not be able to go the whole game.
Defense
Zach Allen DE ARI: neck -- Questionable
Terrell Suggs LB ARI: back -- Questionable
Haason Reddick LB ARI: shoulder -- Questionable
Desmond Trufant CB ATL: toe -- OUT
Bryce Callahan CB DEN: foot -- OUT
Aqib Talib CB LAR: ribs -- OUT
Henry Anderson DE NYJ: shoulder -- Doubtful
C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: groin -- Doubtful
Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: calf -- Questionable
Ahkello Witherspoon CB SF: foot -- OUT
Cameron Wake LB TEN: hamstring -- OUT
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Offense
Cam Newton QB CAR: foot -- OUT
Impact: Newton did not make the trip to London with the team. After a Week 7 bye, he may be ready to reclaim his job from Kyle Allen.
Breshad Perriman WR TB: hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Bobo Wilson and Scotty Miller will split the No. 3 WR role for the Buccaneers.
Defense
Shaq Thompson LB CAR: ankle -- Active
Eric Reid S CAR: ankle -- Active
Donte Jackson CB CAR: groin -- Inactive
Shaquil Barrett LB TB: oblique -- Active
Mike Edwards S TB: hamstring -- Active