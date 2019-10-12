        <
        >

          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Should you start Malcolm Brown vs the 49ers? (2:01)

          Matthew Berry and Field Yates discuss whether fantasy managers should start running back Malcolm Brown who is facing the 49ers' defense. (2:01)

          11:22 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Marquise Brown WR BAL: ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't practice all week. Willie Snead IV would take over as No. 2 WR.

          Mark Andrews TE BAL: shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to suit up and should play his usual number of snaps.

          A.J. Green WR CIN: ankle -- OUT
          Impact: It's looking like Week 7 is possible for his return. Monitor his progress.

          Kenny Stills WR HOU: hamstring -- Inactive
          Impact: Keke Coutee should see an uptick in fantasy value.

          Sammy Watkins WR KC: hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman will both become far more fantasy relevant if he sits, as expected.

          Tyreek Hill WR KC: shoulder -- Active
          Impact: Looks like he'll give it a try. Byron Pringle now less of a long-shot flier.

          Kalen Ballage RB MIA: foot -- Questionable
          Impact: May have already ceded backup role to Mark Walton. Avoid.

          Albert Wilson WR MIA: calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking to return for the first time since Week 1.

          Jakeem Grant WR MIA: hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Preston Williams would gain value if Grant can't play.

          Drew Brees QB NO: thumb -- OUT
          Impact: This is still going to be Teddy Bridgewater's huddle for a few more weeks.

          Alvin Kamara RB NO: ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. Latavius Murray might see some extra snaps.

          Tre'Quan Smith WR NO: ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Austin Carr takes his place, but is no more than a fantasy dart throw.

          Darren Sproles RB PHI: quad -- OUT
          Impact: Miles Sanders is the No. 2 RB in this offense for now. Corey Clement is on IR.

          DeSean Jackson WR PHI: abdomen -- OUT
          Impact: Potentially back next week. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have another chance to prove he can step up.

          Rashaad Penny RB SEA: hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Chris Carson appears to be fine. C.J. Prosise will back him up.

          Vernon Davis TE WAS: concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will start for interim coach Bill Callahan.

          Jordan Reed TE WAS: concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Reed has been placed on IR and can't return until Week 14, at the earliest.

          Defense

          Patrick Onwuasor LB BAL: ankle -- Questionable

          Jimmy Smith CB BAL: knee -- OUT

          Carlos Dunlap DE CIN: knee -- OUT

          Shawn Williams S CIN: thigh -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward CB CLE: hamstring -- Questionable

          Greedy Williams CB CLE: hamstring -- Questionable

          Johnathan Joseph CB HOU: wrist -- Questionable

          Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: back -- Questionable

          Chris Jones DT KC: groin -- OUT

          Anthony Hitchens LB KC: groin -- Questionable

          Reshad Jones S MIA: ankle -- Questionable

          Bobby McCain S MIA: hamstring -- Questionable

          Xavien Howard CB MIA: knee -- Questionable

          Ben Gedeon LB MIN: concussion -- OUT

          Tim Jernigan DT PHI: foot -- OUT

          Ronald Darby CB PHI: hamstring -- OUT

          Avonte Maddox CB PHI: concussion -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          David Johnson TE ARI: back -- Questionable
          Impact: Chase Edmonds may still see some work, but Johnson is expected to start.

          Damiere Byrd WR ARI: hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Pharoh Cooper could become an intriguing flex gamble.

          Christian Kirk WR ARI: ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson would try to fill his shoes.

          Randall Cobb WR DAL: back -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't practice late in week. Even if he does play, not worth the risk.

          Todd Gurley II TE LAR: quad -- OUT
          Impact: Timeshare between Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and practice squad signee John Kelly.

          Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practice all week. There's not much fantasy value here even if he can suit up.

          Kyle Juszczyk RB SF: knee -- OUT
          Impact: Sprained MCL to the fullback diminishes value of all other 49ers RBs.

          George Kittle TE SF: groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but concern looms that he may not be able to go the whole game.

          Defense

          Zach Allen DE ARI: neck -- Questionable

          Terrell Suggs LB ARI: back -- Questionable

          Haason Reddick LB ARI: shoulder -- Questionable

          Desmond Trufant CB ATL: toe -- OUT

          Bryce Callahan CB DEN: foot -- OUT

          Aqib Talib CB LAR: ribs -- OUT

          Henry Anderson DE NYJ: shoulder -- Doubtful

          C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: groin -- Doubtful

          Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: calf -- Questionable

          Ahkello Witherspoon CB SF: foot -- OUT

          Cameron Wake LB TEN: hamstring -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          9:30 a.m. ET London game

          Offense

          Cam Newton QB CAR: foot -- OUT
          Impact: Newton did not make the trip to London with the team. After a Week 7 bye, he may be ready to reclaim his job from Kyle Allen.

          Breshad Perriman WR TB: hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Bobo Wilson and Scotty Miller will split the No. 3 WR role for the Buccaneers.

          Defense

          Shaq Thompson LB CAR: ankle -- Active

          Eric Reid S CAR: ankle -- Active

          Donte Jackson CB CAR: groin -- Inactive

          Shaquil Barrett LB TB: oblique -- Active

          Mike Edwards S TB: hamstring -- Active

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices