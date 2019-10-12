Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry and Field Yates discuss whether fantasy managers should start running back Malcolm Brown who is facing the 49ers' defense. (2:01)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Marquise Brown WR BAL: ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't practice all week. Willie Snead IV would take over as No. 2 WR.

Mark Andrews TE BAL: shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to suit up and should play his usual number of snaps.

A.J. Green WR CIN: ankle -- OUT

Impact: It's looking like Week 7 is possible for his return. Monitor his progress.

Kenny Stills WR HOU: hamstring -- Inactive

Impact: Keke Coutee should see an uptick in fantasy value.

Sammy Watkins WR KC: hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman will both become far more fantasy relevant if he sits, as expected.

Tyreek Hill WR KC: shoulder -- Active

Impact: Looks like he'll give it a try. Byron Pringle now less of a long-shot flier.

Kalen Ballage RB MIA: foot -- Questionable

Impact: May have already ceded backup role to Mark Walton. Avoid.

Albert Wilson WR MIA: calf -- Questionable

Impact: Looking to return for the first time since Week 1.

Jakeem Grant WR MIA: hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Preston Williams would gain value if Grant can't play.

Drew Brees QB NO: thumb -- OUT

Impact: This is still going to be Teddy Bridgewater's huddle for a few more weeks.

Alvin Kamara RB NO: ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. Latavius Murray might see some extra snaps.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO: ankle -- OUT

Impact: Austin Carr takes his place, but is no more than a fantasy dart throw.

Darren Sproles RB PHI: quad -- OUT

Impact: Miles Sanders is the No. 2 RB in this offense for now. Corey Clement is on IR.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI: abdomen -- OUT

Impact: Potentially back next week. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have another chance to prove he can step up.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA: hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Chris Carson appears to be fine. C.J. Prosise will back him up.

Vernon Davis TE WAS: concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will start for interim coach Bill Callahan.

Jordan Reed TE WAS: concussion -- OUT

Impact: Reed has been placed on IR and can't return until Week 14, at the earliest.

Defense

Patrick Onwuasor LB BAL: ankle -- Questionable

Jimmy Smith CB BAL: knee -- OUT

Carlos Dunlap DE CIN: knee -- OUT

Shawn Williams S CIN: thigh -- Questionable

Denzel Ward CB CLE: hamstring -- Questionable

Greedy Williams CB CLE: hamstring -- Questionable

Johnathan Joseph CB HOU: wrist -- Questionable

Jalen Ramsey CB JAX: back -- Questionable

Chris Jones DT KC: groin -- OUT

Anthony Hitchens LB KC: groin -- Questionable

Reshad Jones S MIA: ankle -- Questionable

Bobby McCain S MIA: hamstring -- Questionable

Xavien Howard CB MIA: knee -- Questionable

Ben Gedeon LB MIN: concussion -- OUT

Tim Jernigan DT PHI: foot -- OUT

Ronald Darby CB PHI: hamstring -- OUT

Avonte Maddox CB PHI: concussion -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

David Johnson TE ARI: back -- Questionable

Impact: Chase Edmonds may still see some work, but Johnson is expected to start.

Damiere Byrd WR ARI: hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Pharoh Cooper could become an intriguing flex gamble.

Christian Kirk WR ARI: ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson would try to fill his shoes.

Randall Cobb WR DAL: back -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't practice late in week. Even if he does play, not worth the risk.

Todd Gurley II TE LAR: quad -- OUT

Impact: Timeshare between Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and practice squad signee John Kelly.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ: hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice all week. There's not much fantasy value here even if he can suit up.

Kyle Juszczyk RB SF: knee -- OUT

Impact: Sprained MCL to the fullback diminishes value of all other 49ers RBs.

George Kittle TE SF: groin -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but concern looms that he may not be able to go the whole game.

Defense

Zach Allen DE ARI: neck -- Questionable

Terrell Suggs LB ARI: back -- Questionable

Haason Reddick LB ARI: shoulder -- Questionable

Desmond Trufant CB ATL: toe -- OUT

Bryce Callahan CB DEN: foot -- OUT

Aqib Talib CB LAR: ribs -- OUT

Henry Anderson DE NYJ: shoulder -- Doubtful

C.J. Mosley LB NYJ: groin -- Doubtful

Jordan Jenkins LB NYJ: calf -- Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon CB SF: foot -- OUT

Cameron Wake LB TEN: hamstring -- OUT

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Offense

Cam Newton QB CAR: foot -- OUT

Impact: Newton did not make the trip to London with the team. After a Week 7 bye, he may be ready to reclaim his job from Kyle Allen.

Breshad Perriman WR TB: hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Bobo Wilson and Scotty Miller will split the No. 3 WR role for the Buccaneers.

Defense

Shaq Thompson LB CAR: ankle -- Active

Eric Reid S CAR: ankle -- Active

Donte Jackson CB CAR: groin -- Inactive

Shaquil Barrett LB TB: oblique -- Active

Mike Edwards S TB: hamstring -- Active