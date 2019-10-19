Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell reports the latest on Alvin Kamara's injury, and Matthew Berry breaks down his Week 7 ranking for Latavius Murray. (1:50)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

David Johnson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Active

Impact: Chase Edmonds may still see an increased workload.

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Damiere Byrd gets a slight boost in fantasy value.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Seemingly still not close to return. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate remain fantasy-viable.

Geronimo Allison, WR, GB: Concussion -- Active

Impact: Upgraded on Saturday and will play, but still risky.

Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Jake Kumerow/Allen Lazard become flex long shots.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Ankle -- Active

Impact: Was a game-time call, so you may want to err on the side of caution here.

Marqise Lee, WR, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Chris Conley should handle No. 3 WR duties.

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: Keelan Cole might still get a few extra looks.

Geoff Swaim, TE, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Josh Oliver primed to make his NFL debut.

Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Todd Gurley II will be back in the huddle in the nick of time.

Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Albert Wilson, who is also dinged up, is the best of the sad Miami WR bunch.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Limited practices, but won't clear protocol. Go with Golden Tate/Darius Slayton instead.

Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Trevor Davis, Hunter Renfrow are among potential replacements ...

Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Zay Jones is also a surprise inactive. Could Keelan Doss shine?

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Not traveling with team. Dante Pettis/Marquise Goodwin get minor value bumps.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Active

Impact: With Tevin Coleman back from injury, Mostert's fantasy value is all but zero.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Wendell Smallwood should be quite active in the passing game.

Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle hasn't done much with his window of opportunity.

Defense

Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT

Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- OUT

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Inactive

Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- Active

Carlos Dunlap, DE, CIN: Knee -- Inactive

Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- Active

Quandre Diggs, S, DET: Hamstring -- Active

Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Calf -- Active

Darnell Savage, S, GB: Ankle -- OUT

Johnathan Joseph, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Active

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Hip -- Active

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Inactive

Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Active

Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee -- Inactive

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Knee -- OUT

Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Abdomen -- Active

Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- OUT

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Inactive

Ben Gedeon, LB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT

Arden Key, DE, OAK: Kneecap -- OUT

D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Foot -- OUT

Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Thigh -- Inactive

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Missed practice all week. Willie Snead IV/Miles Boykin both benefit if he's out.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced in full pads all week, so it would be a surprise if he didn't start this one.

Michael Badgley, K, LAC: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: If he is able to suit up, one would have to be fearful of rust.

Drew Brees, QB, NO: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: Next week is a real possibility. Teddy Bridgewater is to be avoided, given all the other offensive injuries.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: It will be Latavius Murray, early and often and all of the time.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Deonte Harris/Lil'Jordan Humphrey become deep-league dart throws.

Jared Cook, TE, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Dan Arnold promoted from practice squad.

Will Dissly, TE, SEA: Achilles -- OUT

Impact: Out for the year. Luke Willson will try to pick up the slack.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Jonnu Smith is as good as dice roll as any, should Walker sit.

Defense

Patrick Onwuasor, LB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Melvin Ingram III, DE, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- OUT

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley McDougald, S, SEA: Back -- Questionable

Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Groin -- Doubtful

Cameron Wake, LB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

