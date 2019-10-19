        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          With Kamara out, Berry has Murray as a high-end flex (1:50)

          Stephania Bell reports the latest on Alvin Kamara's injury, and Matthew Berry breaks down his Week 7 ranking for Latavius Murray. (1:50)

          7:48 PM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          David Johnson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Active
          Impact: Chase Edmonds may still see an increased workload.

          Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Damiere Byrd gets a slight boost in fantasy value.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Seemingly still not close to return. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate remain fantasy-viable.

          Geronimo Allison, WR, GB: Concussion -- Active
          Impact: Upgraded on Saturday and will play, but still risky.

          Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Jake Kumerow/Allen Lazard become flex long shots.

          Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Ankle -- Active
          Impact: Was a game-time call, so you may want to err on the side of caution here.

          Marqise Lee, WR, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Conley should handle No. 3 WR duties.

          Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Shoulder -- Active
          Impact: Keelan Cole might still get a few extra looks.

          Geoff Swaim, TE, JAX: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Josh Oliver primed to make his NFL debut.

          Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Todd Gurley II will be back in the huddle in the nick of time.

          Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Active
          Impact: Albert Wilson, who is also dinged up, is the best of the sad Miami WR bunch.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Limited practices, but won't clear protocol. Go with Golden Tate/Darius Slayton instead.

          Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Trevor Davis, Hunter Renfrow are among potential replacements ...

          Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Zay Jones is also a surprise inactive. Could Keelan Doss shine?

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Not traveling with team. Dante Pettis/Marquise Goodwin get minor value bumps.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Active
          Impact: With Tevin Coleman back from injury, Mostert's fantasy value is all but zero.

          Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Wendell Smallwood should be quite active in the passing game.

          Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle hasn't done much with his window of opportunity.

          Defense

          Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT

          Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- OUT

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Inactive

          Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- Active

          Carlos Dunlap, DE, CIN: Knee -- Inactive

          Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- Active

          Quandre Diggs, S, DET: Hamstring -- Active

          Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Calf -- Active

          Darnell Savage, S, GB: Ankle -- OUT

          Johnathan Joseph, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Active

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Hip -- Active

          Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Inactive

          Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Active

          Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee -- Inactive

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Knee -- OUT

          Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Abdomen -- Active

          Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- OUT

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Inactive

          Ben Gedeon, LB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT

          Arden Key, DE, OAK: Kneecap -- OUT

          D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Foot -- OUT

          Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Thigh -- Inactive

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed practice all week. Willie Snead IV/Miles Boykin both benefit if he's out.

          Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced in full pads all week, so it would be a surprise if he didn't start this one.

          Michael Badgley, K, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: If he is able to suit up, one would have to be fearful of rust.

          Drew Brees, QB, NO: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: Next week is a real possibility. Teddy Bridgewater is to be avoided, given all the other offensive injuries.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: It will be Latavius Murray, early and often and all of the time.

          Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Deonte Harris/Lil'Jordan Humphrey become deep-league dart throws.

          Jared Cook, TE, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Dan Arnold promoted from practice squad.

          Will Dissly, TE, SEA: Achilles -- OUT
          Impact: Out for the year. Luke Willson will try to pick up the slack.

          Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Jonnu Smith is as good as dice roll as any, should Walker sit.

          Defense

          Patrick Onwuasor, LB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Melvin Ingram III, DE, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- OUT

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

          Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bradley McDougald, S, SEA: Back -- Questionable

          Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Groin -- Doubtful

          Cameron Wake, LB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

