Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

1 p.m. ET games
Offense
David Johnson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Active
Impact: Chase Edmonds may still see an increased workload.
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Damiere Byrd gets a slight boost in fantasy value.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Seemingly still not close to return. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate remain fantasy-viable.
Geronimo Allison, WR, GB: Concussion -- Active
Impact: Upgraded on Saturday and will play, but still risky.
Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Jake Kumerow/Allen Lazard become flex long shots.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB: Ankle -- Active
Impact: Was a game-time call, so you may want to err on the side of caution here.
Marqise Lee, WR, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Chris Conley should handle No. 3 WR duties.
Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Shoulder -- Active
Impact: Keelan Cole might still get a few extra looks.
Geoff Swaim, TE, JAX: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Josh Oliver primed to make his NFL debut.
Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Todd Gurley II will be back in the huddle in the nick of time.
Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: Albert Wilson, who is also dinged up, is the best of the sad Miami WR bunch.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Limited practices, but won't clear protocol. Go with Golden Tate/Darius Slayton instead.
Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Trevor Davis, Hunter Renfrow are among potential replacements ...
Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Zay Jones is also a surprise inactive. Could Keelan Doss shine?
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Not traveling with team. Dante Pettis/Marquise Goodwin get minor value bumps.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Active
Impact: With Tevin Coleman back from injury, Mostert's fantasy value is all but zero.
Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Wendell Smallwood should be quite active in the passing game.
Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle hasn't done much with his window of opportunity.
Defense
Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT
Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- OUT
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Inactive
Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- Active
Carlos Dunlap, DE, CIN: Knee -- Inactive
Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- Active
Quandre Diggs, S, DET: Hamstring -- Active
Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Calf -- Active
Darnell Savage, S, GB: Ankle -- OUT
Johnathan Joseph, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Active
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Hip -- Active
Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Inactive
Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Active
Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee -- Inactive
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Knee -- OUT
Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Abdomen -- Active
Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- OUT
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Inactive
Ben Gedeon, LB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT
Arden Key, DE, OAK: Kneecap -- OUT
D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Foot -- OUT
Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Thigh -- Inactive
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Missed practice all week. Willie Snead IV/Miles Boykin both benefit if he's out.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced in full pads all week, so it would be a surprise if he didn't start this one.
Michael Badgley, K, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: If he is able to suit up, one would have to be fearful of rust.
Drew Brees, QB, NO: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: Next week is a real possibility. Teddy Bridgewater is to be avoided, given all the other offensive injuries.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: It will be Latavius Murray, early and often and all of the time.
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Deonte Harris/Lil'Jordan Humphrey become deep-league dart throws.
Jared Cook, TE, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Dan Arnold promoted from practice squad.
Will Dissly, TE, SEA: Achilles -- OUT
Impact: Out for the year. Luke Willson will try to pick up the slack.
Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Jonnu Smith is as good as dice roll as any, should Walker sit.
Defense
Patrick Onwuasor, LB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Melvin Ingram III, DE, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- OUT
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT
Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley McDougald, S, SEA: Back -- Questionable
Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Groin -- Doubtful
Cameron Wake, LB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
