Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: No controversy this week as Kyle Allen gets the start.

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kenny Stills hopes to continue to success he had last week against the Colts.

          Rex Burkhead, RB, NE: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Injury keeps James White somewhat fantasy relevant.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. Just a reminder that Josh Gordon is on IR.

          Matt LaCosse, TE, NE: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Ben Watson has likely taken over starting role going forward...

          Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: ... though arrival of Mohamed Sanu diminishes the need for massive TE targets.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but Jalen Richard should still see enough work to matter.

          Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, with Zay Jones on the opposite side of field.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Matt Breida appears ready to return, but Tevin Coleman may be the better RB play.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF: Personal -- Questionable
          Impact: Beyond Emmanuel Sanders, there's no 49ers WR reliable enough to start in fantasy.

          Defense

          Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Ankle -- OUT

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

          Patrick Chung, S, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Toe -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          David Johnson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Not expected to play next week either. Chase Edmonds will try to repeat last week's stellar outing.

          Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Active
          Impact: Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd will still feature prominently.

          Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Matt Schaub will start, lowering the value of all Atlanta receivers.

          Ito Smith, RB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Brian Hill will back up Devonta Freeman.

          Duke Williams, WR, BUF: Shoulder -- Active
          Impact: Isaiah McKenzie/Andre Roberts may still see slight upticks in value.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: It's the "Auden Tate and Alex Erickson Show" in Cincinnati again.

          Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Groin -- Active
          Impact: Eric Ebron may be the better TE candidate, even with Doyle playing.

          Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Active
          Impact: His presence gives Gardner Minshew II another solid target.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Calf -- Inactive
          Impact: Austin Ekeler won't have to worry about anyone else stepping in to spell Melvin Gordon.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Active
          Impact: Geremy Davis and Andre Patton might see some additional snaps if Allen struggles.

          Michael Badgley, K, LAC: Groin -- Inactive
          Impact: Chase McLaughlin will kick in his place.

          Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. emerges as strong fantasy flex in London.

          Drew Brees, QB, NO: Thumb -- Active
          Impact: Will start ahead of the bye week. Saints wouldn't do so if there were any questions about his fitness.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Latavius Murray is more than capable of handling RB duties this week.

          Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Austin Carr gets slight fantasy boost.

          Jared Cook, TE, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Josh Hill gets a chance to take advantage of a really good TE matchup.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Golden Tate/Darius Slayton are the team's top WR options.

          Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Active
          Impact: If Demaryius Thomas steps it up, Berrios may be locked out from the Jets' huddle.

          Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Ryan Griffin will start in his place.

          Darren Sproles, RB, PHI: Quad -- OUT
          Impact: Good news if you were planning to start either Jordan Howard or Miles Sanders.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT
          Impact: Neither Nelson Agholor nor Mack Hollins have been able to break out while Jackson continues to sit.

          O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Cameron Brate becomes a strong TE option.

          Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jonnu Smith has a solid matchup and might be able to shine this week.

          Defense

          Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT

          Jordan Hicks, LB, ARI: Calf -- Active

          Haason Reddick, LB, ARI: Knee -- Active

          Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- OUT

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Active

          Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Active

          Darqueze Dennard, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Justin Hollins, LB, DEN: Knee -- Active

          Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot -- OUT

          Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Active

          Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT

          Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Inactive

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Knee -- Active

          Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

          Quincy Williams, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

          Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- OUT

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

          Melvin Ingram III, DE, LAC: Hamstring -- Active

          Bryce Hager, LB, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT

          Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- Active

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Inactive

          Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Inactive

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

          Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle -- Active

          Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot -- OUT

          Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Active

          Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive

          Tre Flowers, CB, SEA: Neck -- Inactive

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

