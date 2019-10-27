Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot -- OUT
Impact: No controversy this week as Kyle Allen gets the start.
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kenny Stills hopes to continue to success he had last week against the Colts.
Rex Burkhead, RB, NE: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Injury keeps James White somewhat fantasy relevant.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Just a reminder that Josh Gordon is on IR.
Matt LaCosse, TE, NE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Ben Watson has likely taken over starting role going forward...
Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: ... though arrival of Mohamed Sanu diminishes the need for massive TE targets.
Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but Jalen Richard should still see enough work to matter.
Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, with Zay Jones on the opposite side of field.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Matt Breida appears ready to return, but Tevin Coleman may be the better RB play.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF: Personal -- Questionable
Impact: Beyond Emmanuel Sanders, there's no 49ers WR reliable enough to start in fantasy.
Defense
Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Ankle -- OUT
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Patrick Chung, S, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Toe -- OUT
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
David Johnson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Not expected to play next week either. Chase Edmonds will try to repeat last week's stellar outing.
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Active
Impact: Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd will still feature prominently.
Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Matt Schaub will start, lowering the value of all Atlanta receivers.
Ito Smith, RB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Brian Hill will back up Devonta Freeman.
Duke Williams, WR, BUF: Shoulder -- Active
Impact: Isaiah McKenzie/Andre Roberts may still see slight upticks in value.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: It's the "Auden Tate and Alex Erickson Show" in Cincinnati again.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Groin -- Active
Impact: Eric Ebron may be the better TE candidate, even with Doyle playing.
Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Active
Impact: His presence gives Gardner Minshew II another solid target.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Calf -- Inactive
Impact: Austin Ekeler won't have to worry about anyone else stepping in to spell Melvin Gordon.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: Geremy Davis and Andre Patton might see some additional snaps if Allen struggles.
Michael Badgley, K, LAC: Groin -- Inactive
Impact: Chase McLaughlin will kick in his place.
Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. emerges as strong fantasy flex in London.
Drew Brees, QB, NO: Thumb -- Active
Impact: Will start ahead of the bye week. Saints wouldn't do so if there were any questions about his fitness.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Latavius Murray is more than capable of handling RB duties this week.
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Austin Carr gets slight fantasy boost.
Jared Cook, TE, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Josh Hill gets a chance to take advantage of a really good TE matchup.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Golden Tate/Darius Slayton are the team's top WR options.
Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: If Demaryius Thomas steps it up, Berrios may be locked out from the Jets' huddle.
Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Ryan Griffin will start in his place.
Darren Sproles, RB, PHI: Quad -- OUT
Impact: Good news if you were planning to start either Jordan Howard or Miles Sanders.
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT
Impact: Neither Nelson Agholor nor Mack Hollins have been able to break out while Jackson continues to sit.
O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Cameron Brate becomes a strong TE option.
Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jonnu Smith has a solid matchup and might be able to shine this week.
Defense
Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT
Jordan Hicks, LB, ARI: Calf -- Active
Haason Reddick, LB, ARI: Knee -- Active
Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- OUT
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Active
Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Active
Darqueze Dennard, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT
Justin Hollins, LB, DEN: Knee -- Active
Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot -- OUT
Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Active
Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT
Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Inactive
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Knee -- Active
Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
Quincy Williams, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- OUT
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT
Melvin Ingram III, DE, LAC: Hamstring -- Active
Bryce Hager, LB, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- Active
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Inactive
Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Inactive
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT
Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle -- Active
Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT
Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Active
Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive
Tre Flowers, CB, SEA: Neck -- Inactive
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT