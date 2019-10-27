Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry has Chase Edmonds as a top-11 play this week with David Johnson not playing against the Saints. (1:12)

Berry: Edmonds should be started this week (1:12)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

Impact: No controversy this week as Kyle Allen gets the start.

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kenny Stills hopes to continue to success he had last week against the Colts.

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Injury keeps James White somewhat fantasy relevant.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. Just a reminder that Josh Gordon is on IR.

Matt LaCosse, TE, NE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Ben Watson has likely taken over starting role going forward...

Ryan Izzo, TE, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: ... though arrival of Mohamed Sanu diminishes the need for massive TE targets.

Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but Jalen Richard should still see enough work to matter.

Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, with Zay Jones on the opposite side of field.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Matt Breida appears ready to return, but Tevin Coleman may be the better RB play.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF: Personal -- Questionable

Impact: Beyond Emmanuel Sanders, there's no 49ers WR reliable enough to start in fantasy.

Defense

Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Ankle -- OUT

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Patrick Chung, S, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Toe -- OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

David Johnson, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Not expected to play next week either. Chase Edmonds will try to repeat last week's stellar outing.

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Active

Impact: Trent Sherfield and Damiere Byrd will still feature prominently.

Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Matt Schaub will start, lowering the value of all Atlanta receivers.

Ito Smith, RB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Brian Hill will back up Devonta Freeman.

Duke Williams, WR, BUF: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: Isaiah McKenzie/Andre Roberts may still see slight upticks in value.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: It's the "Auden Tate and Alex Erickson Show" in Cincinnati again.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Groin -- Active

Impact: Eric Ebron may be the better TE candidate, even with Doyle playing.

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Active

Impact: His presence gives Gardner Minshew II another solid target.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Calf -- Inactive

Impact: Austin Ekeler won't have to worry about anyone else stepping in to spell Melvin Gordon.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Geremy Davis and Andre Patton might see some additional snaps if Allen struggles.

Michael Badgley, K, LAC: Groin -- Inactive

Impact: Chase McLaughlin will kick in his place.

Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. emerges as strong fantasy flex in London.

Drew Brees, QB, NO: Thumb -- Active

Impact: Will start ahead of the bye week. Saints wouldn't do so if there were any questions about his fitness.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Latavius Murray is more than capable of handling RB duties this week.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Austin Carr gets slight fantasy boost.

Jared Cook, TE, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Josh Hill gets a chance to take advantage of a really good TE matchup.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Golden Tate/Darius Slayton are the team's top WR options.

Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: If Demaryius Thomas steps it up, Berrios may be locked out from the Jets' huddle.

Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Ryan Griffin will start in his place.

Darren Sproles, RB, PHI: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Good news if you were planning to start either Jordan Howard or Miles Sanders.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT

Impact: Neither Nelson Agholor nor Mack Hollins have been able to break out while Jackson continues to sit.

O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Cameron Brate becomes a strong TE option.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jonnu Smith has a solid matchup and might be able to shine this week.

Defense

Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT

Jordan Hicks, LB, ARI: Calf -- Active

Haason Reddick, LB, ARI: Knee -- Active

Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- OUT

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Active

Bilal Nichols, DE, CHI: Knee -- Active

Darqueze Dennard, CB, CIN: Hamstring -- OUT

Justin Hollins, LB, DEN: Knee -- Active

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot -- OUT

Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Active

Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT

Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Inactive

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Knee -- Active

Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

Quincy Williams, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- OUT

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

Melvin Ingram III, DE, LAC: Hamstring -- Active

Bryce Hager, LB, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- Active

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Inactive

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Inactive

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle -- Active

Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT

Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Active

Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive

Tre Flowers, CB, SEA: Neck -- Inactive

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT