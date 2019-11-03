        <
        >

          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Hilton, Walker among fantasy pass catchers ruled out for Week 9 (2:27)

          Stephania Bell details fantasy pass catchers' status for Week 9, including T.Y. Hilton, Delanie Walker, Davante Adams, Adam Thielen, Marquise Brown, Curtis Samuel, Dede Westbrook, DeSean Jackson, and Sterling Shepard. (2:27)

          6:51 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Doesn't seem to be getting better. Kyle Allen again starts.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. Jarius Wright/DJ Moore still should get looks.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Zach Pascal/Chester Rogers wil be tasked with stepping up.

          Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced with second unit. Matt Moore likely starts.

          Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Laquon Treadwell would see value boost if Thielen can't go.

          Josh Bellamy, WR, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Robby Anderson/Jamison Crowder become Sam Darnold's top two targets.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play amid a crowded and confusing Jets' WR depth chart.

          Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he does play, there are likely better options ahead of him.

          Chris Herndon IV, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Not looking likely to play. Ryan Griffin could be a streaming selection.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to give it a shot on Sunday. Mack Hollins becomes a non-factor.

          James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Jaylen Samuels should get all of the carries in a solid matchup.

          Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Missing out on a huge opportunity to make a name for himself.

          Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jonnu Smith did well last week in his stead.

          Case Keenum, QB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Dwayne Haskins will make his first career start.

          Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Adrian Peterson to handle the majority of Washington's carries.

          Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will again get the call in a not-so-great matchup.

          Defense

          Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Personal -- Questionable

          Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Questionable

          Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee -- Questionable

          Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle -- OUT

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck -- Questionable

          Chris Jones, DT, KC: Groin -- Questionable

          Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb -- Questionable

          Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- Doubtful

          Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle -- OUT

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Doubtful

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

          Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

          Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot -- Questionable

          Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT

          Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Pharaoh Brown, TE, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Browns might not need to throw to the TE with both WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. expected to start.

          Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Noah Fant becomes intiguing sleeper pick at the position.

          Tra Carson, RB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic both benefit.

          Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Final decision expected just before inactives come out. Be ready to pivot.

          Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Andre Patton is a safer play, but still a longshot to shine.

          Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Best to look elsewhere, especially with Hunter Renfrow starting to produce sporadically.

          Josh Gordon, WR, SEA: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Claimed off waivers from New England. Could see action in coming weeks.

          O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: His absence should open door for Brate, but ...

          Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: ... his own iffy status makes this a situation to avoid.

          Defense

          Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

          Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot -- OUT

          Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable

          A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- OUT

          Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- Doubtful

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- Doubtful

          Roderic Teamer, S, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

          Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and at 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          9:30 a.m. ET London game

          Offense

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Didn't travel to London. DeAndre Carter could be sleeper.

          Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Inactive
          Impact: Chris Conley gets a huge boost in fantasy value.

          Defense

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back -- OUT

          J.J. Watt, DE, HOU: Torn pectoral -- OUT/IR

          Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

          Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices