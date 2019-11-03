Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell details fantasy pass catchers' status for Week 9, including T.Y. Hilton, Delanie Walker, Davante Adams, Adam Thielen, Marquise Brown, Curtis Samuel, Dede Westbrook, DeSean Jackson, and Sterling Shepard. (2:27)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cam Newton, QB, CAR: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Doesn't seem to be getting better. Kyle Allen again starts.

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. Jarius Wright/DJ Moore still should get looks.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Zach Pascal/Chester Rogers wil be tasked with stepping up.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced with second unit. Matt Moore likely starts.

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Laquon Treadwell would see value boost if Thielen can't go.

Josh Bellamy, WR, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Robby Anderson/Jamison Crowder become Sam Darnold's top two targets.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play amid a crowded and confusing Jets' WR depth chart.

Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he does play, there are likely better options ahead of him.

Chris Herndon IV, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Not looking likely to play. Ryan Griffin could be a streaming selection.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to give it a shot on Sunday. Mack Hollins becomes a non-factor.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: Jaylen Samuels should get all of the carries in a solid matchup.

Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Missing out on a huge opportunity to make a name for himself.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jonnu Smith did well last week in his stead.

Case Keenum, QB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Dwayne Haskins will make his first career start.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Adrian Peterson to handle the majority of Washington's carries.

Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle will again get the call in a not-so-great matchup.

Defense

Levi Wallace, CB, BUF: Shoulder -- Questionable

Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Personal -- Questionable

Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Questionable

Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Questionable

Malik Hooker, S, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle -- OUT

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck -- Questionable

Chris Jones, DT, KC: Groin -- Questionable

Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb -- Questionable

Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- Doubtful

Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle -- OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Doubtful

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

Trumaine Johnson, CB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

Tim Jernigan, DT, PHI: Foot -- Questionable

Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT

Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Pharaoh Brown, TE, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Browns might not need to throw to the TE with both WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. expected to start.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Noah Fant becomes intiguing sleeper pick at the position.

Tra Carson, RB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic both benefit.

Davante Adams, WR, GB: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Final decision expected just before inactives come out. Be ready to pivot.

Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Andre Patton is a safer play, but still a longshot to shine.

Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Best to look elsewhere, especially with Hunter Renfrow starting to produce sporadically.

Josh Gordon, WR, SEA: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Claimed off waivers from New England. Could see action in coming weeks.

O.J. Howard, TE, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: His absence should open door for Brate, but ...

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: ... his own iffy status makes this a situation to avoid.

Defense

Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

Bryce Callahan, CB, DEN: Foot -- OUT

Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- OUT

Darius Slay, CB, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

Brandon Mebane, DT, LAC: Knee -- Doubtful

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Roderic Teamer, S, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Offense

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Didn't travel to London. DeAndre Carter could be sleeper.

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Inactive

Impact: Chris Conley gets a huge boost in fantasy value.

Defense

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back -- OUT

J.J. Watt, DE, HOU: Torn pectoral -- OUT/IR

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Leon Jacobs, LB, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT