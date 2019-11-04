Jimmy Garoppolo, Ronald Jones among top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 10

Matthew Berry and Field Yates break down how T.Y. Hilton and Jacoby Brissett's absence could affect the fantasy value of other Colts players. (2:04)

Welcome to -- at least in one way -- the hardest week of the fantasy football season. I won't string you along with the drama: Week 10 is the lone week of the season in which six NFL teams are on a bye, meaning more than 20 percent of the players that a fantasy manager might otherwise have at her or his disposal are on a much-deserved week of rest.

Now, I understand that among those teams on a bye (Broncos, Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, Redskins and Texans) not all are as fantasy friendly as others, but still, Week 10 will require some unique roster juggling. The good news: we're almost on the back end of these bye weeks, with just two more weeks of them beyond this Sunday.

NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+ Chris Berman and Tom Jackson recap the weekend's games with extended highlights and analysis. The show will stream live at 7:30 p.m. ET each Sunday during the 2019 season and will be available on demand each week until late Wednesday night. Watch on ESPN+

Juggling those lineups gets done in a few ways: taking some risks, trusting your gut and, of course, perusing the waiver!

So, without future ado, here are the Week 10 ESPN Fantasy waiver adds of note.

Note: Players mentioned in this column are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.com.

Teams on a bye: Broncos, Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, Redskins, Texans

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (49.4%): When he gets an opportunity, he produces. The incredible pass catcher hauled in 13 receptions on Sunday, solidifying his value as an RB2 when he stands in for James Conner as the starter, something that could be the case again in Week 10. There is no mincing words: he needs to be added in all leagues and started. He's a stud.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38.6%): It was another encouraging day for Jones, who dominated touches in the Bucs backfield with a 20-4 edge over Peyton Barber. Jones has been featured in this column previously and we've noted the chance of his taking over this job decisively. That time may have come, as he rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 and continues to build confidence.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (2.1%): The Colts could be without T.Y. Hilton for a couple more weeks after a recent calf injury, which meant they needed to find a new go-to wide receiver. No one on their roster is Hilton, of course, but Pascal led the way in Week 9 with five catches, 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's been the most consistent non-Hilton receiver for Indy this season and should stay busy until Hilton returns. Add him.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (33.5%): There will be plenty of streaming of players this week, so look no further than Garoppolo, who is coming off the best game of his season in which he threw four touchdown passes. The 49ers play the Seahawks next Monday night (exclusively on ESPN), a defense that has struggled to contain passers all season. The 49ers can dominate on the ground, but we saw an electric passing game too in Week 9.

Devante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (19.8%): Parker has been red hot of late, scoring a touchdown in four of his past five games and piling up targets along the way. He has very good size and is physical at the point of catch, plus he plays in an offense that throws frequently. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Parker appear to have found a steady rapport, and his ability meshed with the volume makes him a usable piece as a flex in 12-team or larger leagues.

ESPN Daily podcast Monday through Friday, host Mina Kimes brings you an inside look at the most interesting stories at ESPN, as told by the top reporters and insiders on the planet. Listen

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders (2.7%): The rookie has played a more prominent role for Oakland of late as it has reshaped its receiving corps this season. Over his past two games, Renfrow has 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He is developing more and more of Derek Carr's trust and is a deeper-league consideration as a possible flex play.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (8.4%): From the "you don't expect this" department, Tannehill has three straight games of at least 19 points since taking over as the starter in Tennessee. Next up is a Chiefs game in which one figures Tennessee will have to play keep-up. Tannehill has 300+ yards in two of his three starts. He's a Week 10 streaming option.

Brian Hoyer, QB, Indianapolis Colts (0.0%): With Jacoby Brissett nursing an MCL injury, Hoyer appears likely to step in as the Colts starter. In relief duty of Brissett in Week 9, Hoyer threw for three touchdowns and posted north of 15 fantasy points. He now faces a Dolphins defense that has been generous to opposing quarterbacks throughout the season. He's a Week 10 streaming option.

Tight-end roulette

Given the volatility of tight ends, here's a sampling of players at the position to consider, understanding that none is an obvious must-start every week.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (38.1%): With 16 catches and two touchdowns over the past four weeks, he's shown himself to be an important part of Philly's offense.

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings (27.1%): He has at least three catches in four straight games and two touchdowns during that stretch.

Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks (0.2%): A pair of touchdowns on Sunday puts Hollister on the radar. He's a capable pass catcher; if Ed Dickson returns in Week 10, that could limit his role.