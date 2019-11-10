        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Bell: Engram's injury could be problematic (1:07)

          Stephania Bell explains why Evan Engram's mid-foot injury could keep him out for a significant amount of time. (1:07)

          7:20 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: David Johnson returns, with Kenyan Drake as stellar support.

          Ito Smith, RB, ATL: Neck -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Brian Hill/Kenjon Barner become handcuff material.

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Completely expected to play after returning to practice late in week.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Also expected to start, leaving Willie Snead IV in limbo.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: At this point, IR looms. Alex Erickson maintains his flex-level fantasy value.

          Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Demetrius Harris would see uptick in value if Seals-Jones sits.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back, Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: A true game-time call with no backup option in Detroit worth considering.

          Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: At this point, there's no real reason to expect a return.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Rhett Ellison takes over, but it's the Giants' WR who should see extra looks.

          Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Bell is expected to play and receive his usual workload.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's played through the injury for several weeks, but Sam Darnold is still his QB.

          Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: May well suit up, but Ryan Griffin has done very well while he's been away.

          Corey Davis, WR, TEN: Hip -- Doubtful
          Impact: A.J. Brown could get an opportunity to step up.

          Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jonnu Smith has been averaging four catches per game.

          Defense

          Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT

          Terrell Suggs, LB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Deionte Thompson, S, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

          Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- Questionable

          Earl Thomas III, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Thigh -- Questionable

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- OUT

          Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable

          A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

          Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

          Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- OUT

          Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle -- OUT

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck -- Questionable

          Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb -- Questionable

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Doubtful

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

          Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful

          Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin -- OUT

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hip -- OUT

          Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Groin -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Brian Hoyer may well be able to do some damage against Miami, but ...

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: ... Zach Pascal is the only real WR option here, as Parris Campbell also misses time.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: He's been cleared to practice, so next week seems like a possible target for return.

          James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Jaylen Samuels likely to receive the majority of carries.

          Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Trey Edmunds practiced late in week and should provide RB backup.

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Diontae Johnson/James Washington would see additional targets if he can't go.

          Defense

          Vernon Butler, DT, CAR: Back -- Questionable

          James Bradberry, CB, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Adrian Amos, S, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable

          Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Bryce Hager, LB, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT

          Davon Godchaux, DT, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- OUT

          Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

