Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: David Johnson returns, with Kenyan Drake as stellar support.

Ito Smith, RB, ATL: Neck -- OUT/IR

Impact: Brian Hill/Kenjon Barner become handcuff material.

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Completely expected to play after returning to practice late in week.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Also expected to start, leaving Willie Snead IV in limbo.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: At this point, IR looms. Alex Erickson maintains his flex-level fantasy value.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Demetrius Harris would see uptick in value if Seals-Jones sits.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back, Hip -- Questionable

Impact: A true game-time call with no backup option in Detroit worth considering.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: At this point, there's no real reason to expect a return.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Rhett Ellison takes over, but it's the Giants' WR who should see extra looks.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Bell is expected to play and receive his usual workload.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's played through the injury for several weeks, but Sam Darnold is still his QB.

Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: May well suit up, but Ryan Griffin has done very well while he's been away.

Corey Davis, WR, TEN: Hip -- Doubtful

Impact: A.J. Brown could get an opportunity to step up.

Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jonnu Smith has been averaging four catches per game.

Defense

Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT

Terrell Suggs, LB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Deionte Thompson, S, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- Questionable

Earl Thomas III, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Thigh -- Questionable

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- OUT

Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle -- OUT

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck -- Questionable

Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb -- Questionable

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Doubtful

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful

Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin -- OUT

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hip -- OUT

Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT

Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Groin -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Brian Hoyer may well be able to do some damage against Miami, but ...

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT

Impact: ... Zach Pascal is the only real WR option here, as Parris Campbell also misses time.

Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: He's been cleared to practice, so next week seems like a possible target for return.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jaylen Samuels likely to receive the majority of carries.

Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Trey Edmunds practiced late in week and should provide RB backup.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Diontae Johnson/James Washington would see additional targets if he can't go.

Defense

Vernon Butler, DT, CAR: Back -- Questionable

James Bradberry, CB, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

Adrian Amos, S, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable

Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Bryce Hager, LB, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Davon Godchaux, DT, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- OUT

Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle -- OUT

