Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: David Johnson returns, with Kenyan Drake as stellar support.
Ito Smith, RB, ATL: Neck -- OUT/IR
Impact: Brian Hill/Kenjon Barner become handcuff material.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Completely expected to play after returning to practice late in week.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Also expected to start, leaving Willie Snead IV in limbo.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: At this point, IR looms. Alex Erickson maintains his flex-level fantasy value.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Demetrius Harris would see uptick in value if Seals-Jones sits.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back, Hip -- Questionable
Impact: A true game-time call with no backup option in Detroit worth considering.
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: At this point, there's no real reason to expect a return.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Rhett Ellison takes over, but it's the Giants' WR who should see extra looks.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Bell is expected to play and receive his usual workload.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's played through the injury for several weeks, but Sam Darnold is still his QB.
Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: May well suit up, but Ryan Griffin has done very well while he's been away.
Corey Davis, WR, TEN: Hip -- Doubtful
Impact: A.J. Brown could get an opportunity to step up.
Delanie Walker, TE, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jonnu Smith has been averaging four catches per game.
Defense
Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Neck -- OUT
Terrell Suggs, LB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Deionte Thompson, S, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
Desmond Trufant, CB, ATL: Toe -- Questionable
Earl Thomas III, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Thigh -- Questionable
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Damarious Randall, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable
A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- OUT
Alex Okafor, DE, KC: Ankle -- OUT
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Neck -- Questionable
Kendall Fuller, CB, KC: Thumb -- Questionable
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Doubtful
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT
Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful
Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin -- OUT
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hip -- OUT
Jurrell Casey, DE, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT
Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: Groin -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Brian Hoyer may well be able to do some damage against Miami, but ...
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
Impact: ... Zach Pascal is the only real WR option here, as Parris Campbell also misses time.
Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: He's been cleared to practice, so next week seems like a possible target for return.
James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jaylen Samuels likely to receive the majority of carries.
Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Trey Edmunds practiced late in week and should provide RB backup.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Diontae Johnson/James Washington would see additional targets if he can't go.
Defense
Vernon Butler, DT, CAR: Back -- Questionable
James Bradberry, CB, CAR: Groin -- Questionable
Adrian Amos, S, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable
Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Bryce Hager, LB, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Davon Godchaux, DT, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Reshad Jones, S, MIA: Chest -- OUT
Ken Webster, CB, MIA: Ankle -- OUT
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.