Ryan Tannehill, Darius Slayton among top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 11

As I write this column each season, there are a few lessons that I enjoy sharing on an annual basis. They are fundamental fantasy football truths that I believe in and are relevant for every league.

There are now just three weeks left in the fantasy football regular season, which might mean that there are teams already aware of their faded hopes for playoff contention. It's frustrating; we've all been there. Your instinct might be to play the rest of the season without care and investment; what difference will it make?

A huge one! It's about integrity! While a win for you in any given week going forward might not be enough to secure a playoff spot, it could have an impact on the rest of the league and the playoff picture. I've always been of the belief that you should **extreme Herm Edwards voice** play to win the game, regardless of the win-loss column.

We get just 17 weeks a year to play fantasy football -- they are the best 17 weeks of the year -- let's make the most of them and try to get those W's.

Along those lines: always waiver wire. Always.

Here are the Week 11 ESPN Fantasy waiver adds of the week.

Note: Players mentioned in this column are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.com.

Teams on a bye: Giants, Packers, Seahawks, Titans

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons (0.3%): With Devonta Freeman leaving the game on Sunday due to a foot injury, Hill stepped in and became the primary back for Atlanta. He finished with 20 carries and added a receiving touchdown. It's too early to know Freeman's status going forward, but volume would lead Hill to being a likely flex play, as he's the presumptive starter until Freeman returns.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (42.3%): Parker continues to stay busy for a Dolphins offense that has stabilized a bit of late, as he had yet another 10-target game in Week 10, his second in four games. He has scored 10-plus fantasy points in six straight games and the Dolphins, who have won back-to-back games, are a high-volume passing offense that will feature Parker most weeks.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (18.1%): It was supposed to be a breakout year for Washington, though the second-year player had a slow start. He's been hot the past two weeks though, as he has 10 catches and a touchdown, flashing the chemistry he has shared with Mason Rudolph since their days together at Oklahoma State. He's fast, developing and the Steelers don't face another imposing defense until Week 15. He's a deeper league add.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets (11.7%): We've been hopeful that Darnold would flip the switch in time to take advantage of a generous slate from Weeks 9-14, which he did Sunday by posting nearly 22 fantasy points against the lowly Giants. He next faces the Redskins, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins, four consecutive defenses he should be effective against. He's a streamer or fill-in depending on your quarterback situation.

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43.1%): Breakout game!? Well, not exactly, but Howard did post four catches and a touchdown against the Cardinals. Why don't I consider it a breakout game? Well, the Cardinals have been by far the worst defense in football in terms of limiting opposing tight ends. That being said, my hope is that this performance will trigger Tampa Bay to make more of their talented weapon. He's certainly rosterable in deeper leagues in the event that a corner is/can be turned.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (12.3%): Wow. What a stellar Sunday from Slayton, who snagged 10 of his 14 targets and found the end zone twice. He now has multiple games this season with two touchdowns, a testament to his massive big-play potential. The speedy fifth-round pick isn't a lock starter by any stretch, especially with the Giants heading to a bye, but he's an intriguing stash given the Giants' need to throw it aplenty and Sterling Shepard's uncertain status right now due to a concussion.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (17.1%): Tannehill continues to perform well as a starter for the Titans, scoring at least 18.9 fantasy points in each of his four opportunities since replacing Marcus Mariota and accounting for multiple touchdowns in each game. Tannehill heads into a bye week, so he's an add for those who are currently struggling to find consistency at quarterback or roster a quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray, both of whom are on bye in Week 12.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings (32.3%): Reliable. Rudolph continues to be exactly that for Minnesota, as he posted his fifth straight game in Week 10 with at least three catches. While he totaled just 14 yards on his four catches Sunday, he snagged two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion for good measure. Given how truly massive Rudolph is, he's an effective red zone weapon with touchdown upside because of his frame. He's a top-15 or so tight end option in most weeks.

