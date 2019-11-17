Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Brian Hill is the biggest beneficiary of Freeman's injury.
Austin Hooper, TE, ATL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Expected to miss about a month. Luke Stocker to start, but unlikely to make many waves.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Played through injuries in the past. Willie Snead IV would step in if he can't go.
DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: The just-activated Tim Patrick might make an impact.
Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Noah Fant becomes interesting as a TE flier.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Driskel again will start, impacting all Lions receivers.
Ty Johnson, RB, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Removed from protocol on Saturday, so should play.
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills get another week of increased targets.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Zach Pascal gets QB Jacoby Brissett back.
Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand -- OUT
Impact: Devin Funchess might return from IR.
Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique -- Doubtful
Impact: Josh Oliver is the TE to have on the Jaguars.
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Bisi Johnson gets a shot at No. 2 WR duties in Minnesota.
Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith is the Saints WR to take a flier on.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practice on Friday. Likely a game-time call.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: With Robby Anderson also dinged up, avoid the Jets offense.
Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson likely to be involved in some sort of time-share.
Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: No real reason to trust any replacement here with rookie Dwayne Haskins now at QB.
Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle has yet to prove useful for fantasy purposes.
Defense
Kemal Ishmael, LB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful
Jerry Hughes, DE, BUF: Groin -- Questionable
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hip -- Questionable
Jeff Heath, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back -- Questionable
Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Taco Charlton, DE, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable
Raekwon McMillan, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Linval Joseph, DT, MIN: Knee -- OUT
Anthony Harris, S, MIN: Groin -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT
Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable
Brandon Copeland, LB, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful
Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin -- OUT
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hip -- Questionable
Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kenyan Drake and David Johnson should rotate at RB.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Apparently, the 11th time is not the charm.
Matt LaCosse, TE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Don't bother waiting on him. Tom Brady has plenty of other options.
Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Zay Jones and Keelan Doss, if they're even active, could see some looks.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Not expected to play. Miles Sanders and (potentially) Jay Ajayi could step up.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Against the tough Patriots defense, don't expect any WR success from the Eagles.
Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Tevin Coleman should get the majority of carries ...
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: ... and perhaps all of them, if Mostert can't go.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't practice all week. Deebo Samuel takes flight?
Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Kendrick Bourne might be a flex option if Pettis can't go.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Expect Ross Dwelley to be the man in his place.
Robbie Gould, K, SF: Quadriceps -- Doubtful
Impact: Chase McLaughlin made 3-of-4 FG in his 49ers debut.
Defense
Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot -- OUT
Terrell Suggs, LB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable
Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel -- Questionable
Lamarcus Joyner, S, OAK: Hamstring -- OUT
Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Groin -- OUT
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Foot -- Questionable
