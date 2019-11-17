Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry examines Raheem Mostert's fantasy value vs. the Cardinals with the expectation that Matt Breida will not play for the 49ers. (1:11)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Brian Hill is the biggest beneficiary of Freeman's injury.

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Expected to miss about a month. Luke Stocker to start, but unlikely to make many waves.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Played through injuries in the past. Willie Snead IV would step in if he can't go.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: The just-activated Tim Patrick might make an impact.

Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Noah Fant becomes interesting as a TE flier.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Driskel again will start, impacting all Lions receivers.

Ty Johnson, RB, DET: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Removed from protocol on Saturday, so should play.

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills get another week of increased targets.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Zach Pascal gets QB Jacoby Brissett back.

Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand -- OUT

Impact: Devin Funchess might return from IR.

Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique -- Doubtful

Impact: Josh Oliver is the TE to have on the Jaguars.

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Bisi Johnson gets a shot at No. 2 WR duties in Minnesota.

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith is the Saints WR to take a flier on.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice on Friday. Likely a game-time call.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: With Robby Anderson also dinged up, avoid the Jets offense.

Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson likely to be involved in some sort of time-share.

Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: No real reason to trust any replacement here with rookie Dwayne Haskins now at QB.

Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle has yet to prove useful for fantasy purposes.

Defense

Kemal Ishmael, LB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

Jerry Hughes, DE, BUF: Groin -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

Jeff Heath, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back -- Questionable

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Taco Charlton, DE, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable

Raekwon McMillan, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Linval Joseph, DT, MIN: Knee -- OUT

Anthony Harris, S, MIN: Groin -- OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

Brandon Copeland, LB, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful

Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin -- OUT

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hip -- Questionable

Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kenyan Drake and David Johnson should rotate at RB.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Apparently, the 11th time is not the charm.

Matt LaCosse, TE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Don't bother waiting on him. Tom Brady has plenty of other options.

Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Zay Jones and Keelan Doss, if they're even active, could see some looks.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Not expected to play. Miles Sanders and (potentially) Jay Ajayi could step up.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Against the tough Patriots defense, don't expect any WR success from the Eagles.

Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Tevin Coleman should get the majority of carries ...

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: ... and perhaps all of them, if Mostert can't go.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't practice all week. Deebo Samuel takes flight?

Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Kendrick Bourne might be a flex option if Pettis can't go.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect Ross Dwelley to be the man in his place.

Robbie Gould, K, SF: Quadriceps -- Doubtful

Impact: Chase McLaughlin made 3-of-4 FG in his 49ers debut.

Defense

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot -- OUT

Terrell Suggs, LB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel -- Questionable

Lamarcus Joyner, S, OAK: Hamstring -- OUT

Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Groin -- OUT

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Foot -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.