          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Brian Hill is the biggest beneficiary of Freeman's injury.

          Austin Hooper, TE, ATL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Expected to miss about a month. Luke Stocker to start, but unlikely to make many waves.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Played through injuries in the past. Willie Snead IV would step in if he can't go.

          DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: The just-activated Tim Patrick might make an impact.

          Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Noah Fant becomes interesting as a TE flier.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Driskel again will start, impacting all Lions receivers.

          Ty Johnson, RB, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Removed from protocol on Saturday, so should play.

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills get another week of increased targets.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Zach Pascal gets QB Jacoby Brissett back.

          Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand -- OUT
          Impact: Devin Funchess might return from IR.

          Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique -- Doubtful
          Impact: Josh Oliver is the TE to have on the Jaguars.

          Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Bisi Johnson gets a shot at No. 2 WR duties in Minnesota.

          Deonte Harris, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Tre'Quan Smith is the Saints WR to take a flier on.

          Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practice on Friday. Likely a game-time call.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: With Robby Anderson also dinged up, avoid the Jets offense.

          Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson likely to be involved in some sort of time-share.

          Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: No real reason to trust any replacement here with rookie Dwayne Haskins now at QB.

          Vernon Davis, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jeremy Sprinkle has yet to prove useful for fantasy purposes.

          Defense

          Kemal Ishmael, LB, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

          Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Jerry Hughes, DE, BUF: Groin -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

          Jeff Heath, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Damon Harrison Sr., DT, DET: Groin -- Questionable

          Romeo Okwara, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

          Tracy Walker, S, DET: Knee -- Questionable

          Tashaun Gipson Sr., S, HOU: Back -- Questionable

          Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Pierre Desir, CB, IND: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Taco Charlton, DE, MIA: Elbow -- Questionable

          Raekwon McMillan, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Linval Joseph, DT, MIN: Knee -- OUT

          Anthony Harris, S, MIN: Groin -- OUT

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

          Neville Hewitt, LB, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

          Brandon Copeland, LB, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

          Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful

          Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Groin -- OUT

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Hip -- Questionable

          Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kenyan Drake and David Johnson should rotate at RB.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Apparently, the 11th time is not the charm.

          Matt LaCosse, TE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Don't bother waiting on him. Tom Brady has plenty of other options.

          Dwayne Harris, WR, OAK: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Zay Jones and Keelan Doss, if they're even active, could see some looks.

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Not expected to play. Miles Sanders and (potentially) Jay Ajayi could step up.

          Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Against the tough Patriots defense, don't expect any WR success from the Eagles.

          Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Tevin Coleman should get the majority of carries ...

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: ... and perhaps all of them, if Mostert can't go.

          Emmanuel Sanders, WR, SF: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't practice all week. Deebo Samuel takes flight?

          Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne might be a flex option if Pettis can't go.

          George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Expect Ross Dwelley to be the man in his place.

          Robbie Gould, K, SF: Quadriceps -- Doubtful
          Impact: Chase McLaughlin made 3-of-4 FG in his 49ers debut.

          Defense

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot -- OUT

          Terrell Suggs, LB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

          John Simon, DE, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

          Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel -- Questionable

          Lamarcus Joyner, S, OAK: Hamstring -- OUT

          Nigel Bradham, LB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          D.J. Jones, DT, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Foot -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

