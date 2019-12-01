        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Patriots' defense affected by illness (1:47)

          Stephania Bell and Field Yates discuss the Patriots' defense dealing with illness, which led to the team using two planes to fly to Houston in order to quarantine those who are ill. (1:47)

          7:06 AM ET
          AJ Mass
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Willie Snead IV gets a slight uptick in value.

          Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Mark Andrews/Hayden Hurst have less competition for TE targets.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Again, it's looking unlikely he'll play at all in 2019.

          Marlon Mack, RB, IND: Hand -- OUT
          Impact: Potential return set for Week 14. Jonathan Williams/Nyheim Hines will split carries.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Marcus Johnson will see more action as a result.

          Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Hand -- Questionable
          Impact: Looking promising for a return. Chester Rogers would gain traction if he can't go.

          Seth DeValve, TE, JAX: Oblique -- OUT
          Impact: Look elsewhere for TE points as Ben Koyack has done nothing of late.

          Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Cody Latimer/Darius Slayton are your long-shot flex options.

          Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kaden Smith did well in Week 12 filling in for this flailing team.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Scott Simonson had only one target last week in his relief effort.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Should play and could excel with an emerging Sam Darnold.

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Miles Sanders expected to start and get most of the backfield work.

          Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Josh Perkins was promoted to the active roster. Not a great sign for Ertz, but he still may give it a go.

          James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Benny Snell Jr. likely to lead a committee for the Steelers.

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: James Washington may end up as the go-to guy for Devlin Hodges.

          Matt Breida, RB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to sit. Tevin Coleman will lead in carries, with Raheem Mostert used sparingly.

          Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders both appear to be healthy.

          Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a dart-throw flex flier.

          Chris Thompson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but Derrius Guice remains the better fantasy option.

          Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Trey Quinn is the biggest beneficiary, for whatever it's worth.

          Defense

          Michael Pierce, DT, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Matthew Judon, LB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Eric Reid, S, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Nick Vigil, LB, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

          Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion -- OUT

          Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Ken Crawley, CB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Ryan Lewis, CB, MIA: Chest -- Questionable

          Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Back -- OUT

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

          Darryl Roberts, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Carl Nassib, DE, TB: Illness -- Questionable

          LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          Daron Payne, DT, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

          Ryan Kerrigan, LB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Breathe. He's expected to start. Brett Hundley would not be an apt replacement, by any means.

          Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: LeSean McCoy/Darrel Williams to split carries.

          Geremy Davis, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Mike Williams is back from a knee injury, making Davis expendable.

          Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Erratic Tyler Higbee takes over TE duties.

          Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Trevor Davis may get a chance to take over his workload.

          Defense

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, ARI: Foot -- Questionable

          Shelby Harris, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Alexander Johnson, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

