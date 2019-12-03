Fantasy football - Raheem Mostert, James Washington among streaming options for Week 14

Each week of the NFL campaign, we will sift through the deeper options at each position with an eye toward identifying streaming fantasy commodities with valuable matchups to consider.

Do you need replacement options for injured players? Or are you merely dealing with depth issues? We have some choice names to consider for those seeking widely available options at each position.

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (21.4% rostered; at Raiders)

The Titans are 5-1 since naming Tannehill their starting quarterback and the results in a fantasy context have been comparably impressive; he has produced multiple passing touchdowns in three straight games and ranks second in the league in adjusted yards per attempt. For some additional context as to how proficient he has proved since being named the starter, consider that only Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott have averaged more fantasy points per game than the 21.1 Tannehill has during the past seven weeks. The Raiders, for their part, have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the fourth-most points per drive to opponents this year. Streaming at signal-caller during the fantasy playoffs can prove stressful, but Tannehill's growing sample of success and this upcoming inviting matchup serve to offset such concerns.

Running back

Patrick Laird, Miami Dolphins (1.3% rostered; at Jets)

An injury to the glaringly ineffective and inefficient Kalen Ballage could open up additional work for Laird going forward. Laird came on in relief of an ailing Ballage in Week 13 and produced a respectable 16.8 fantasy points in ESPN PPR formats. Heavy inclusion in the passing game is what really drives interest in Laird as a plug-and-play option against the Jets this week; New York has allowed 49.5 receiving yards per game to backfields, sixth most in the league.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (14.1% rostered; at Saints)

This could very well be a case of recency or confirmation bias given Mostert is fresh from a career showing against the Ravens. Week 13 saw Mostert outwork Tevin Coleman by 15 touches as the team's featured backfield threat. The Saints have been stellar in defending the run this season, but backs with the potential to accrue more than 15 touches for competent offenses are rarely so widely available this late into the season.

Wide receiver

Robby Anderson, New York Jets (46.9% rostered; vs. Dolphins)

Finally thriving as the team's top vertical weapon, Anderson enters Week 14 with real momentum as a big-play threat and could feast on a Dolphins secondary that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers. The floor is considerably higher for Anderson now that he has established a steady rapport with Sam Darnold, setting him up as an elite streaming option in the half of leagues he's still floating in free agency.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers (22.6% rostered; at Bengals)

Nominated for a second straight week in this space thanks to continued success on deep targets. Quarterback Devlin Hodges connected on all three of his attempts for Washington that traveled at least 15 yards in Week 13. Another big outing could be on the way given the Cardinals rank 30th in defending receivers from a fantasy perspective.

James Washington posted 111 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Browns. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Tight end

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (45.9% rostered; at Bucs)

The absence of Eric Ebron served to fuel a big fantasy outing for Doyle in Week 13; he posted season-highs in yardage and receptions while scoring for the fourth time this season. The Bucs are up next and have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends, establishing a solid spectrum of potential outcomes for this savvy vet.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (10.3% rostered; at Jets)

Somehow, this AFC East battle has emerged as a grand stage for streaming in Week 14; Gesicki is yet another widely available yet surging skill player to consider from this matchup. The Jets could be without star safety Jamal Adams, helping open up some lanes in the secondary for Gesicki, who has quietly amassed more than 30 fantasy points in PPR formats the past two weeks.

Defense/special teams

Indianapolis Colts (42.0% rostered; at Buccaneers)

Even as they just ceded a big game to the Titans' offense, the Colts' D/ST has impressively produced at least eight fantasy points in ESPN standard scoring in seven of the past eight outings. Such consistency is extremely rare at this volatile and matchup-driven position, thus shares of the Colts against a turnover-prone Tampa offense work for those seeking high-floor streaming options.

Houston Texans (14.1% rostered; vs. Broncos)

If the Colts represent a bankable option at a fickle position, the Texans serve to embody the variance that proves more common in team defenses; Houston followed up a 15-point fantasy performance back in Week 9 with negative eight points in Week 11. If you can embrace the variance, there is some sneaky potential in hosting a rookie signal-caller making his second career start and first road appearance of his career. The premise being that if Deshaun Watson can help the team establish a lead, Houston can prove aggressive in sending added pressure at the rookie. Predicting game flow can prove difficult, but there are some encouraging ingredients present in this matchup.

Individual defensive players

Defensive line

Chad Thomas, Cleveland Browns (3.8% rostered; vs. Bengals)

Only the Lions have allowed more pressures per dropback than the Bengals since Week 9, as Cincinnati's opponents have entered the pocket on 37.1% of dropbacks during this sample. This proves relevant given Thomas has tallied a sack in three of his past four outings and is primed to extend this trend against a leaky line.

Linebacker

Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans (11.6% rostered; at Raiders)

With at least eight tackles in four straight appearances and a gaudy 24 total tackles the past two games, Brown is thriving just in time to help lead IDP rosters to glory.

Defensive back

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (11.0% rostered; at Jaguars)

This ball-hawking star safety has one game under his belt and could really begin to produce splash plays this week against a daring Jacksonville passing game that likes to push the ball down the field.