Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell explains Le'Veon Bell will be out vs. the Dolphins because of a contagious illness, and Matthew Berry suggests Bilal Powell as a possible substitution. (1:46)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Seth Roberts, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Participated fully on Friday, so it's looking good.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, as he's been banged up all season long.

Greg Olsen, TE, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Ian Thomas the most likely of the potential replacements to shine.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Surprise! Or not.

Demetrius Harris, TE, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: David Njoku is back from IR, so he may well take over some targets here.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT

Impact: David Blough will get a chance to start, with Jeff Driskel on IR.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jesse James/Logan Thomas to handle TE duties.

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Lack of practice time this week makes him a risky option for the fantasy playoffs.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Parris Campbell (hand) is expected to play. If you're a postseason underdog, you might want to chance it.

Adam Vinatieri, K, IND: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Waiver-wire man on the move Chase McLaughlin will replace the veteran.

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Didn't practice all week. Bisi Johnson's value rises a bit.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Bilal Powell will get some extra totes, with Ty Montgomery offering change-of-pace duties.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited all week, but he usually manages to make it to the huddle.

Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. If he plays, he should get some points.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he dresses, he'll still be behind the 49ers' top trio of WR options.

Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Pettis is considered more likely to play than is Goodwin. However, that's not saying much.

Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Breshad Perriman had a strong Week 13 filling in here. History may well repeat.

Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kelvin Harmon gets minor bump in value.

Trey Quinn, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Steven Sims Jr. could get a few catches.

Defense

Patrick Onwuasor, L, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Knee -- OUT

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Malik Reed, L, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Brennan Scarlett, L, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Malik Hooker, S, IND: Foot -- Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Kiko Alonso, LB, NO: Thigh -- OUT

A.J. Klein, LB, NO: Knee -- OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Combine this news with Darrel Williams getting placed on IR, and Darwin Thompson might jump into fantasy relevance.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Nothing to see here. Edelman is fully expected to play, as usual.

Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Neither N'Keal Harry nor Phillip Dorsett II has done much to eat into Sanu's production.

Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard might end up starting.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: It's unclear how long he'll be out. Look to other teams for WR replacements.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Benny Snell Jr. once again should get the majority of carries in this backfield.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Impact: James Washington/Diontae Johnson get slight upticks in value.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: In what should be a good matchup, A.J. Brown should get the bulk of targets ...

Tajae Sharpe, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Corey Davis likely to step up if Sharpe, as expected, can't go.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

Jalen Thompson, CB, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable

Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion -- Questionable

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Shoulder -- Questionable

Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel -- Questionable

Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.