        <
        >

          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          How should fantasy managers handle Bell missing Week 14? (1:46)

          Stephania Bell explains Le'Veon Bell will be out vs. the Dolphins because of a contagious illness, and Matthew Berry suggests Bilal Powell as a possible substitution. (1:46)

          2:19 PM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Seth Roberts, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Participated fully on Friday, so it's looking good.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, as he's been banged up all season long.

          Greg Olsen, TE, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Ian Thomas the most likely of the potential replacements to shine.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Surprise! Or not.

          Demetrius Harris, TE, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: David Njoku is back from IR, so he may well take over some targets here.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT
          Impact: David Blough will get a chance to start, with Jeff Driskel on IR.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Jesse James/Logan Thomas to handle TE duties.

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Lack of practice time this week makes him a risky option for the fantasy playoffs.

          T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Parris Campbell (hand) is expected to play. If you're a postseason underdog, you might want to chance it.

          Adam Vinatieri, K, IND: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Waiver-wire man on the move Chase McLaughlin will replace the veteran.

          Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Didn't practice all week. Bisi Johnson's value rises a bit.

          Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Bilal Powell will get some extra totes, with Ty Montgomery offering change-of-pace duties.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited all week, but he usually manages to make it to the huddle.

          Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. If he plays, he should get some points.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he dresses, he'll still be behind the 49ers' top trio of WR options.

          Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Pettis is considered more likely to play than is Goodwin. However, that's not saying much.

          Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Breshad Perriman had a strong Week 13 filling in here. History may well repeat.

          Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kelvin Harmon gets minor bump in value.

          Trey Quinn, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Steven Sims Jr. could get a few catches.

          Defense

          Patrick Onwuasor, L, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

          Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Knee -- OUT

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Malik Reed, L, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Brennan Scarlett, L, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

          Malik Hooker, S, IND: Foot -- Questionable

          Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kiko Alonso, LB, NO: Thigh -- OUT

          A.J. Klein, LB, NO: Knee -- OUT

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Combine this news with Darrel Williams getting placed on IR, and Darwin Thompson might jump into fantasy relevance.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Nothing to see here. Edelman is fully expected to play, as usual.

          Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Neither N'Keal Harry nor Phillip Dorsett II has done much to eat into Sanu's production.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard might end up starting.

          Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: It's unclear how long he'll be out. Look to other teams for WR replacements.

          James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Benny Snell Jr. once again should get the majority of carries in this backfield.

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: James Washington/Diontae Johnson get slight upticks in value.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: In what should be a good matchup, A.J. Brown should get the bulk of targets ...

          Tajae Sharpe, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Corey Davis likely to step up if Sharpe, as expected, can't go.

          Defense

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

          Jalen Thompson, CB, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable

          Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion -- Questionable

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel -- Questionable

          Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices