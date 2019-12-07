Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Seth Roberts, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Participated fully on Friday, so it's looking good.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, as he's been banged up all season long.
Greg Olsen, TE, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Ian Thomas the most likely of the potential replacements to shine.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Surprise! Or not.
Demetrius Harris, TE, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: David Njoku is back from IR, so he may well take over some targets here.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT
Impact: David Blough will get a chance to start, with Jeff Driskel on IR.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Jesse James/Logan Thomas to handle TE duties.
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Lack of practice time this week makes him a risky option for the fantasy playoffs.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Parris Campbell (hand) is expected to play. If you're a postseason underdog, you might want to chance it.
Adam Vinatieri, K, IND: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Waiver-wire man on the move Chase McLaughlin will replace the veteran.
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Didn't practice all week. Bisi Johnson's value rises a bit.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Bilal Powell will get some extra totes, with Ty Montgomery offering change-of-pace duties.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited all week, but he usually manages to make it to the huddle.
Ryan Griffin, TE, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. If he plays, he should get some points.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he dresses, he'll still be behind the 49ers' top trio of WR options.
Dante Pettis, WR, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Pettis is considered more likely to play than is Goodwin. However, that's not saying much.
Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman had a strong Week 13 filling in here. History may well repeat.
Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kelvin Harmon gets minor bump in value.
Trey Quinn, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Steven Sims Jr. could get a few catches.
Defense
Patrick Onwuasor, L, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Groin -- Questionable
Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Knee -- OUT
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Von Miller, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Malik Reed, L, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Brennan Scarlett, L, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable
Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Malik Hooker, S, IND: Foot -- Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Kiko Alonso, LB, NO: Thigh -- OUT
A.J. Klein, LB, NO: Knee -- OUT
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Combine this news with Darrel Williams getting placed on IR, and Darwin Thompson might jump into fantasy relevance.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Nothing to see here. Edelman is fully expected to play, as usual.
Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Neither N'Keal Harry nor Phillip Dorsett II has done much to eat into Sanu's production.
Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard might end up starting.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: It's unclear how long he'll be out. Look to other teams for WR replacements.
James Conner, RB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Benny Snell Jr. once again should get the majority of carries in this backfield.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Knee -- OUT
Impact: James Washington/Diontae Johnson get slight upticks in value.
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: In what should be a good matchup, A.J. Brown should get the bulk of targets ...
Tajae Sharpe, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Corey Davis likely to step up if Sharpe, as expected, can't go.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Calf -- Questionable
Jalen Thompson, CB, ARI: Concussion -- Questionable
Ronnie Harrison, S, JAX: Concussion -- Questionable
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Patrick Chung, S, NE: Heel -- Questionable
Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
LeShaun Sims, CB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
