          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          7:11 AM ET
          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Greg Olsen, TE, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Although he practiced a bit this week, he was unable to clear protocol. Ian Thomas will handle TE duties.

          Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Cordarrelle Patterson is the most likely candidate to step into the team's WR3 role.

          Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Knee -- Active
          Impact: Riley Ridley might also see an upgrade in targets, even with Wims in play.

          Ben Braunecker, TE, CHI: Concussion -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Jesper Horsted caught all four passes sent his way last week.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Auden Tate was placed on IR, so it's the John Ross III show.

          Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Foot -- Active
          Impact: Jeff Heuerman's value dips with Fant suiting up.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Chalk up another start for David Blough.

          Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET: Ribs -- Inactive
          Impact: Wes Hills is up from the practice squad.

          Jimmy Graham, TE, GB: Wrist -- Active
          Impact: Odds are good you'll be able to find better, more targeted options elsewhere.

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Active
          Impact: Kenny Stills is the only other potential WR fantasy option in this offense, should Fuller go down during the game.

          Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- Inactive
          Impact: There are already too many chefs, er, Chiefs in this backfield. Avoid them all, especially in the snow.

          Albert Wilson, WR, MIA: Concussion -- Active
          Impact: Expected to play. Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins are the next men up.

          DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Concussion -- Active
          Impact: Even prior to his signing a huge contract extension, Parker was trending toward a start.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Active
          Impact: Double-digit targets are almost a lock for Edelman.

          Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle -- Active
          Impact: N'Keal Harry might still see a few extra looks, assuming he is also back at 100%.

          Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Eli Manning will likely start at quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season.

          Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kaden Smith had five targets last week.

          Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: It doesn't appear as though Engram will play again this season.

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Miles Sanders/Boston Scott to take over carries.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. will be tasked with stepping up.

          Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: He'll miss the rest of 2019. Chris Carson should dominate Seattle's RB touches.

          Luke Willson, TE, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive
          Impact: Jacob Hollister has done quite well over the past few weeks and should continue to do so.

          Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb -- Active
          Impact: He threw for over 450 yards last week, even with the injury.

          Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Scotty Miller will return, making all potential Tampa Bay WR options a risk.

          Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- Active
          Impact: He's going to start but may not be able to play a full regimen of snaps. Dion Lewis is in the mix.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Go with A.J. Brown or Corey Davis as long-shot options.

          Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Steven Sims Jr. will be a candidate for some extra looks...

          Trey Quinn, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: ... as will Kelvin Harmon. Still, only Terry McLaurin is worth flex consideration.

          Defense

          Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Chest -- Active

          Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, CHI: Foot -- Inactive

          Danny Trevathan, LB, CHI: Elbow -- OUT

          Darqueze Dennard, CB, CIN: Illness -- Active

          Dre'Mont Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Inactive

          A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR

          Christian Jones, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Inactive

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Active

          Brennan Scarlett, LB, HOU: Achilles -- Active

          Frank Clark, DE, KC: Illness -- Active

          Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Active

          Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Inactive

          Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Ankle -- Inactive

          Ronald Darby, CB, PHI: Hip -- Active

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Groin -- OUT

          Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Neck -- Inactive

          Mychal Kendricks, LB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

          Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Concussion -- Active

          Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Illness -- Active

          Quinton Dunbar, CB, WAS: Hamstring -- Inactive

          Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- Active

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Andy Isabella, WR, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If he sits, Damiere Byrd or Pharoh Cooper might be a viable fantasy play. It's still a risk.

          DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Dede Westbrook/Chris Conley both see a significant stock increase.

          Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Higbee is among the more reliable TE1 options for Week 15.

          Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Boone/Ameer Abdullah gain a little value. However, it's probably not enough for a fantasy postseason start.

          Bisi Johnson, WR, MIN: Quadriceps -- Questionable
          Impact: Adam Thielen is expected to play. If he does, Johnson's value will take a big hit regardless of his own health status.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He says he can play. DeAndre Washington could be in line for a bump in value if there's any setback here.

          Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Keelan Doss/Rico Gafford are last-minute, last-ditch options.

          Defense

          Joe Walker, LB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

          Kevin Peterson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Allen Bailey, DE, ATL: Personal -- OUT

          Isaiah Oliver, CB, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- OUT

          Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

          Sean Lee, LB, DAL: Pectoral -- Questionable

          Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Daryl Worley, CB, OAK: Neck -- Questionable

          Erik Harris, S, OAK: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

