Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell reports the latest on Derrick Henry's hamstring injury, and Matthew Berry and Field Yates say they would play Henry even with the risk. (1:00)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Greg Olsen, TE, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Although he practiced a bit this week, he was unable to clear protocol. Ian Thomas will handle TE duties.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Cordarrelle Patterson is the most likely candidate to step into the team's WR3 role.

Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Knee -- Active

Impact: Riley Ridley might also see an upgrade in targets, even with Wims in play.

Ben Braunecker, TE, CHI: Concussion -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jesper Horsted caught all four passes sent his way last week.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Auden Tate was placed on IR, so it's the John Ross III show.

Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Foot -- Active

Impact: Jeff Heuerman's value dips with Fant suiting up.

Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT

Impact: Chalk up another start for David Blough.

Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET: Ribs -- Inactive

Impact: Wes Hills is up from the practice squad.

Jimmy Graham, TE, GB: Wrist -- Active

Impact: Odds are good you'll be able to find better, more targeted options elsewhere.

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Kenny Stills is the only other potential WR fantasy option in this offense, should Fuller go down during the game.

Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- Inactive

Impact: There are already too many chefs, er, Chiefs in this backfield. Avoid them all, especially in the snow.

Albert Wilson, WR, MIA: Concussion -- Active

Impact: Expected to play. Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins are the next men up.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Concussion -- Active

Impact: Even prior to his signing a huge contract extension, Parker was trending toward a start.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: Double-digit targets are almost a lock for Edelman.

Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle -- Active

Impact: N'Keal Harry might still see a few extra looks, assuming he is also back at 100%.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Eli Manning will likely start at quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season.

Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kaden Smith had five targets last week.

Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT

Impact: It doesn't appear as though Engram will play again this season.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Miles Sanders/Boston Scott to take over carries.

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. will be tasked with stepping up.

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: He'll miss the rest of 2019. Chris Carson should dominate Seattle's RB touches.

Luke Willson, TE, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive

Impact: Jacob Hollister has done quite well over the past few weeks and should continue to do so.

Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb -- Active

Impact: He threw for over 450 yards last week, even with the injury.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Scotty Miller will return, making all potential Tampa Bay WR options a risk.

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: He's going to start but may not be able to play a full regimen of snaps. Dion Lewis is in the mix.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Go with A.J. Brown or Corey Davis as long-shot options.

Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Steven Sims Jr. will be a candidate for some extra looks...

Trey Quinn, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: ... as will Kelvin Harmon. Still, only Terry McLaurin is worth flex consideration.

Defense

Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Chest -- Active

Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, CHI: Foot -- Inactive

Danny Trevathan, LB, CHI: Elbow -- OUT

Darqueze Dennard, CB, CIN: Illness -- Active

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Inactive

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Christian Jones, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Inactive

Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Active

Brennan Scarlett, LB, HOU: Achilles -- Active

Frank Clark, DE, KC: Illness -- Active

Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Active

Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Inactive

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Ankle -- Inactive

Ronald Darby, CB, PHI: Hip -- Active

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Groin -- OUT

Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Neck -- Inactive

Mychal Kendricks, LB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT

Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Concussion -- Active

Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Illness -- Active

Quinton Dunbar, CB, WAS: Hamstring -- Inactive

Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- Active

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Andy Isabella, WR, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, Damiere Byrd or Pharoh Cooper might be a viable fantasy play. It's still a risk.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Dede Westbrook/Chris Conley both see a significant stock increase.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Higbee is among the more reliable TE1 options for Week 15.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Mike Boone/Ameer Abdullah gain a little value. However, it's probably not enough for a fantasy postseason start.

Bisi Johnson, WR, MIN: Quadriceps -- Questionable

Impact: Adam Thielen is expected to play. If he does, Johnson's value will take a big hit regardless of his own health status.

Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He says he can play. DeAndre Washington could be in line for a bump in value if there's any setback here.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Keelan Doss/Rico Gafford are last-minute, last-ditch options.

Defense

Joe Walker, LB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

Kevin Peterson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Allen Bailey, DE, ATL: Personal -- OUT

Isaiah Oliver, CB, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

Sean Lee, LB, DAL: Pectoral -- Questionable

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Daryl Worley, CB, OAK: Neck -- Questionable

Erik Harris, S, OAK: Hamstring -- Questionable

Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.