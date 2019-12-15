Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Greg Olsen, TE, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Although he practiced a bit this week, he was unable to clear protocol. Ian Thomas will handle TE duties.
Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Cordarrelle Patterson is the most likely candidate to step into the team's WR3 role.
Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Knee -- Active
Impact: Riley Ridley might also see an upgrade in targets, even with Wims in play.
Ben Braunecker, TE, CHI: Concussion -- OUT/IR
Impact: Jesper Horsted caught all four passes sent his way last week.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Auden Tate was placed on IR, so it's the John Ross III show.
Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Foot -- Active
Impact: Jeff Heuerman's value dips with Fant suiting up.
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET: Back -- OUT
Impact: Chalk up another start for David Blough.
Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET: Ribs -- Inactive
Impact: Wes Hills is up from the practice squad.
Jimmy Graham, TE, GB: Wrist -- Active
Impact: Odds are good you'll be able to find better, more targeted options elsewhere.
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: Kenny Stills is the only other potential WR fantasy option in this offense, should Fuller go down during the game.
Damien Williams, RB, KC: Ribs -- Inactive
Impact: There are already too many chefs, er, Chiefs in this backfield. Avoid them all, especially in the snow.
Albert Wilson, WR, MIA: Concussion -- Active
Impact: Expected to play. Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins are the next men up.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Concussion -- Active
Impact: Even prior to his signing a huge contract extension, Parker was trending toward a start.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Active
Impact: Double-digit targets are almost a lock for Edelman.
Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, NE: Ankle -- Active
Impact: N'Keal Harry might still see a few extra looks, assuming he is also back at 100%.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Eli Manning will likely start at quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season.
Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kaden Smith had five targets last week.
Evan Engram, TE, NYG: Foot -- OUT
Impact: It doesn't appear as though Engram will play again this season.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Miles Sanders/Boston Scott to take over carries.
Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. will be tasked with stepping up.
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: He'll miss the rest of 2019. Chris Carson should dominate Seattle's RB touches.
Luke Willson, TE, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive
Impact: Jacob Hollister has done quite well over the past few weeks and should continue to do so.
Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb -- Active
Impact: He threw for over 450 yards last week, even with the injury.
Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Scotty Miller will return, making all potential Tampa Bay WR options a risk.
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: He's going to start but may not be able to play a full regimen of snaps. Dion Lewis is in the mix.
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Go with A.J. Brown or Corey Davis as long-shot options.
Paul Richardson Jr., WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Steven Sims Jr. will be a candidate for some extra looks...
Trey Quinn, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: ... as will Kelvin Harmon. Still, only Terry McLaurin is worth flex consideration.
Defense
Mario Addison, DE, CAR: Chest -- Active
Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, CHI: Foot -- Inactive
Danny Trevathan, LB, CHI: Elbow -- OUT
Darqueze Dennard, CB, CIN: Illness -- Active
Dre'Mont Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Inactive
A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Jarrad Davis, LB, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Christian Jones, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Inactive
Kevin King, CB, GB: Shoulder -- Active
Brennan Scarlett, LB, HOU: Achilles -- Active
Frank Clark, DE, KC: Illness -- Active
Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Active
Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Inactive
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Ankle -- Inactive
Ronald Darby, CB, PHI: Hip -- Active
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Groin -- OUT
Ziggy Ansah, DE, SEA: Neck -- Inactive
Mychal Kendricks, LB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT
Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- Inactive
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT
Kenny Vaccaro, S, TEN: Concussion -- Active
Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Illness -- Active
Quinton Dunbar, CB, WAS: Hamstring -- Inactive
Montae Nicholson, S, WAS: Ankle -- Active
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Andy Isabella, WR, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If he sits, Damiere Byrd or Pharoh Cooper might be a viable fantasy play. It's still a risk.
DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Dede Westbrook/Chris Conley both see a significant stock increase.
Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Higbee is among the more reliable TE1 options for Week 15.
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Mike Boone/Ameer Abdullah gain a little value. However, it's probably not enough for a fantasy postseason start.
Bisi Johnson, WR, MIN: Quadriceps -- Questionable
Impact: Adam Thielen is expected to play. If he does, Johnson's value will take a big hit regardless of his own health status.
Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He says he can play. DeAndre Washington could be in line for a bump in value if there's any setback here.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Keelan Doss/Rico Gafford are last-minute, last-ditch options.
Defense
Joe Walker, LB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
Kevin Peterson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Allen Bailey, DE, ATL: Personal -- OUT
Isaiah Oliver, CB, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT
Sean Lee, LB, DAL: Pectoral -- Questionable
Uchenna Nwosu, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Daryl Worley, CB, OAK: Neck -- Questionable
Erik Harris, S, OAK: Hamstring -- Questionable
Dee Ford, DE, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Richard Sherman, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT
