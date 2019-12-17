Streaming options for Week 16, including Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyler Eifert

With Anthony Miller available in 75 percent of leagues, Field Yates and Matthew Berry make the case to add him to your fantasy team. (2:26)

Each week of the NFL campaign, we will sift through the deeper options at each position with an eye toward identifying streaming fantasy commodities with valuable matchups to consider.

Do you need replacement options for injured players? Or are you merely dealing with depth issues? We have some choice names to consider for those seeking widely available options at each position.

Quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (15.7% rostered; vs. Bengals)

Seventh among signal-callers in fantasy points in Week 15 and with at least 20 fantasy points in three of his past four outings, Fitzpatrick has been a starting-caliber option for managers of late. The Bengals, meanwhile, have ceded the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the year and the third-most yards per attempt to enemy arms. There is always a notable degree of risk when trying to catch some "Fitzmagic," although the choice matchup helps reduce hazard.

>p> Ryan Fitzpatrick has posted at least 20 fantasy points in thres of his past four games and has a nice matchup against the Bengals on Sunday. Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (21.4% rostered; vs. Chiefs)

The Chiefs have been somewhat brilliant in defending wideouts this season, but with 92 yards rushing during the past two games and seven scoring passes and 916 yards via the air during his past three outings, Trubisky enters this cross-conference matchup with some real momentum.

Running back

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (8.3% rostered; vs. Cowboys)

Third on the Birds behind only Zach Ertz and Greg Ward in market share of the Philly passing game the past two weeks, Scott has consumed a rewarding 15.7% share of the team's total targets during this sample. With some impressive agility in space and soft hands in the receiving phase, Scott could play an important role moving the chains for the Eagles in a pivotal division matchup with Dallas this week. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have yielded the ninth-most receptions to running backs this season. Scott, after all, is 12th among all backs in fantasy points per game the past two weeks in ESPN PPR formats.

Wide receiver

Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (24.9% rostered; at Packers)

A key endorsement in this column last week that paid off handsomely in Week 15, Miller has vaulted into a rewarding, high-usage role with Chicago of late; his 23.2% target share of the Chicago passing game is second only to Allen Robinson Jr.'s 26.8% rate and proves similar to the likes of Keenan Allen and Tyreek Hill's respective shares of their offenses during this sample. The Packers, meanwhile, have surrendered 15.9 yards per catch to receivers on the season, the most in the league and further evidence Miller should be in more lineups in Week 16.

Greg Ward Jr., Philadelphia Eagles (3.0% rostered; vs. Cowboys)

Found in WR3 territory as the 33rd overall receiver in fantasy points per game during the past two weeks, Ward, like teammate Scott, has consumed a valuable share of the Philly passing game given the team's decimated depth chart at receiver at this stage of the campaign. With the team reliant on Ward to run a full complement of routes in this pivotal division battle with Dallas, he has become a worthy streaming candidate in deeper leagues.

Tight end

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals (11.4% rostered; at Dolphins)

With Andy Dalton back behind center and Auden Tate on injured reserve, both the quality and quantity of Eifert's targets have increased in recent weeks; he has netted a target on 22% of his routes run the past two weeks, second-highest on the team during this stretch. Eifert emerges as a viable streaming candidate given this blend of increased usage and a looming matchup with a Miami defense allowing the 12th-most yards per game and the 12th-highest catch rate to tight ends.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (25.7% rostered; vs. Bengals)

Sticking in this fertile fantasy matchup amid two subpar pass defenses, Gesicki ranks second only to breakout wideout DeVante Parker in total targets on the roster since Week 10. With Fitzpatrick regularly looking his way often and the Bengals yielding roughly 13.5 fantasy points per game to the position this season, this plus athlete out of Penn State is a solid streaming candidate for Week 16.

Defense/special teams

Indianapolis Colts (41.1% rostered; vs. Panthers)

This D/ST could hit the waiver wire in many leagues this week given they were drubbed in the national spotlight against the Saints this past Monday evening. If that's the case in your league, consider that this group has produced at least eight fantasy points in seven of the past 10 games and could next face either a struggling Kyle Allen or a green rookie for Carolina. For those in deeper leagues, Denver's D/ST is available in free agency in more than 80% of ESPN leagues and could enjoy a matchup with a patchwork Detroit offense.

Individual defensive players

Defensive line

Vince Biegel, Miami Dolphins (6.3% rostered; vs. Bengals)

No, it was not an editorial mandate that I endorse so many players in this otherwise forgettable matchup in Miami, but rather just the reality that this game hosts some distinctly intriguing streaming options. Biegel certainly qualifies, as he's notched at least five tackles in five of the past six games and even produce an interception this past Sunday. The Bengals' offensive line has allowed the seventh-highest pressure rate since Week 10, confirming Biegel's position as a quality option this weekend.

Linebacker

Austin Calitro, Jacksonville Jaguars 0.3% rostered; at Falcons)

Injuries have thinned the Jaguars' front seven this season, shifting Calitro into a starting weakside role that funnels tackle opportunities his way. In his second start in this capacity in Week 15, Calitro posted 11 tackles and registered a sack, evidence he's a solid option for those seeking a plug-and-play option at linebacker.

Defensive back

Nik Needham, Miami Dolphins (6.7% rostered; vs. Bengals)

A model of consistency at an often-fickle fantasy position, Needham has posted at least four total tackles in seven consecutive games. With the turnover-prone Bengals up next, Needham is a sound streaming candidate.