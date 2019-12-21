        <
        >

          Saturday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Bell: Edelman is a go, but his production is a coin flip (1:53)

          Stephania Bell provides injury updates on pass catchers heading into Week 16, including Will Fuller V, Julian Edelman and the high expectations for Breshad Perriman. (1:53)

          11:56 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET game

          Houston Texans

          Carlos Hyde, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Active

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Active

          Benardrick McKinney, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT

          Brennan Scarlett, LB, HOU: Achilles -- Active

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb -- Active

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Ankle -- Active

          4:30 p.m. ET game

          Buffalo Bills

          Corey Liuget, DT, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

          New England Patriots

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jamie Collins Sr., LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          8:15 p.m. ET game

          Los Angeles Rams

          Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR: Quadriceps -- Questionable

          Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Thumb -- OUT

          San Francisco 49ers

          Dee Ford, DE, SF: Quadriceps -- OUT

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT

          Official inactives should begin coming in at approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time for each game.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices