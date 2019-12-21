Saturday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET game
Carlos Hyde, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Active
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Active
Benardrick McKinney, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT
Brennan Scarlett, LB, HOU: Achilles -- Active
Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb -- Active
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Ankle -- Active
4:30 p.m. ET game
Corey Liuget, DT, BUF: Knee -- Questionable
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jamie Collins Sr., LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
8:15 p.m. ET game
Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR: Quadriceps -- Questionable
Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Thumb -- OUT
Dee Ford, DE, SF: Quadriceps -- OUT
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT
Official inactives should begin coming in at approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time for each game.