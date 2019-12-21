Saturday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET game

Houston Texans

Carlos Hyde, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Active

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Active

Benardrick McKinney, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT

Brennan Scarlett, LB, HOU: Achilles -- Active

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb -- Active

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Ankle -- Active

4:30 p.m. ET game

Buffalo Bills

Corey Liuget, DT, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

New England Patriots

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Danny Shelton, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jamie Collins Sr., LB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

8:15 p.m. ET game

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR: Quadriceps -- Questionable

Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Thumb -- OUT

San Francisco 49ers

Dee Ford, DE, SF: Quadriceps -- OUT

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Ribs -- OUT

Official inactives should begin coming in at approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time for each game.