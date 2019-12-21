Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell provides updates on nicked up running backs heading into Week 16, including Josh Jacobs, Damien Williams and Kerryon Johnson. (1:53)

Bell: Washington's workload will increase with Jacobs out (1:53)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Damiere Byrd would see an uptick in value if he sits.

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't practice late. Jarius Wright might be called upon to step in.

A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: What made you think this week would be any different?

DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, which would limit Keelan Cole immensely.

Jason Sanders, K, MIA: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Lack of another kicker being signed tells you all you need to know.

Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kaden Smith is the top TE option standing for the Giants.

Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Limited all week, but Le'Veon Bell is healthy so value here is otherwise capped.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Vyncint Smith could be a flex longshot option.

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Tajae Sharpe should absorb a good number of Humphries' targets.

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Surprise add of Dalyn Dawkins from practice squad on Saturday is worrisome.

Defense

Vernon Butler, DT, CAR: Illness -- Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Back -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DT, IND: Concussion -- OUT

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Malik Hooker, S, IND: Hand -- Questionable

Kiko Alonso, LB, NO: Quadriceps -- OUT

Vonn Bell, S, NO: Knee -- OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

Quinton Dunbar, CB, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Landon Collins, S, WAS: Achilles -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: May well suit up, but the potential reward may not be worth the risk.

Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Kerryon Johnson was activated from IR, muddying this backfield picture.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He only played last week as "punishment" for Melvin Gordon's fumbles.

Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Washington is now in the mix for RB2 work in fantasy lineups.

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Limited all week and not expected to play. Miles Sanders/Boston Scott gain value.

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: No practice this week and a likely sit. Robert Davis may have some long shot appeal.

Defense

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Christian Jones, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Devon Kennard, LB, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Groin -- Doubtful

Mychal Kendricks, LB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Ankle -- Doubtful

Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.