Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Damiere Byrd would see an uptick in value if he sits.
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't practice late. Jarius Wright might be called upon to step in.
A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: What made you think this week would be any different?
DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, which would limit Keelan Cole immensely.
Jason Sanders, K, MIA: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Lack of another kicker being signed tells you all you need to know.
Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kaden Smith is the top TE option standing for the Giants.
Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Limited all week, but Le'Veon Bell is healthy so value here is otherwise capped.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Vyncint Smith could be a flex longshot option.
Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to be healthy enough to play on Sunday.
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Tajae Sharpe should absorb a good number of Humphries' targets.
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Surprise add of Dalyn Dawkins from practice squad on Saturday is worrisome.
Defense
Vernon Butler, DT, CAR: Illness -- Questionable
Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Back -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DT, IND: Concussion -- OUT
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Malik Hooker, S, IND: Hand -- Questionable
Kiko Alonso, LB, NO: Quadriceps -- OUT
Vonn Bell, S, NO: Knee -- OUT
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable
Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT
Quinton Dunbar, CB, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Landon Collins, S, WAS: Achilles -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: May well suit up, but the potential reward may not be worth the risk.
Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Kerryon Johnson was activated from IR, muddying this backfield picture.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He only played last week as "punishment" for Melvin Gordon's fumbles.
Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Washington is now in the mix for RB2 work in fantasy lineups.
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Limited all week and not expected to play. Miles Sanders/Boston Scott gain value.
Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: No practice this week and a likely sit. Robert Davis may have some long shot appeal.
Defense
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT
Dre'Mont Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Christian Jones, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Devon Kennard, LB, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Groin -- Doubtful
Mychal Kendricks, LB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Ankle -- Doubtful
Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
