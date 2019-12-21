        <
          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Bell: Washington's workload will increase with Jacobs out (1:53)

          Stephania Bell provides updates on nicked up running backs heading into Week 16, including Josh Jacobs, Damien Williams and Kerryon Johnson. (1:53)

          12:53 PM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Damiere Byrd would see an uptick in value if he sits.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't practice late. Jarius Wright might be called upon to step in.

          A.J. Green, WR, CIN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: What made you think this week would be any different?

          DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, which would limit Keelan Cole immensely.

          Jason Sanders, K, MIA: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Lack of another kicker being signed tells you all you need to know.

          Rhett Ellison, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kaden Smith is the top TE option standing for the Giants.

          Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited all week, but Le'Veon Bell is healthy so value here is otherwise capped.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Vyncint Smith could be a flex longshot option.

          Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Tajae Sharpe should absorb a good number of Humphries' targets.

          Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Surprise add of Dalyn Dawkins from practice squad on Saturday is worrisome.

          Defense

          Vernon Butler, DT, CAR: Illness -- Questionable

          Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Back -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DT, IND: Concussion -- OUT

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

          Malik Hooker, S, IND: Hand -- Questionable

          Kiko Alonso, LB, NO: Quadriceps -- OUT

          Vonn Bell, S, NO: Knee -- OUT

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Neck -- Questionable

          Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

          Quinton Dunbar, CB, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

          Landon Collins, S, WAS: Achilles -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: May well suit up, but the potential reward may not be worth the risk.

          Bo Scarbrough, RB, DET: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Kerryon Johnson was activated from IR, muddying this backfield picture.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He only played last week as "punishment" for Melvin Gordon's fumbles.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Washington is now in the mix for RB2 work in fantasy lineups.

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited all week and not expected to play. Miles Sanders/Boston Scott gain value.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: No practice this week and a likely sit. Robert Davis may have some long shot appeal.

          Defense

          Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

          Dre'Mont Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          Christian Jones, LB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

          Devon Kennard, LB, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, SEA: Groin -- Doubtful

          Mychal Kendricks, LB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

