Streaming options for Week 17, including Jacoby Brissett, Kerryon Johnson

Each week of the NFL campaign, we will sift through the deeper options at each position with an eye toward identifying streaming fantasy commodities with valuable matchups to consider.

Do you need replacement options for injured players? Or are you merely dealing with depth issues? We have some choice names to consider for those seeking widely available options at each position.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (49.5% rostered; at Jaguars)

It's understandable that you might bristle at the idea of leveraging Brissett in lineups this week given his lack of touchdown production of late, but consider that the Jaguars are one of just nine teams since Week 10 allowing at least 20 fantasy points per game in ESPN standard scoring to enemy arms. The matchup also includes facing a Jacksonville pass rush that has evaporated of late, with Jacksonville posting the sixth-worst pressure rate (per dropback) against opposing quarterbacks since Week 12. When left unpressured in the pocket, meanwhile, Brissett has completed 70.3% of his passes with a 2.8 touchdown-to-interception ratio on such "clean" dropbacks.

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (7.2% rostered; vs. Raiders)

This endorsement is almost entirely to serve those who play in leagues with multiple quarterbacks in play, such as two-quarterback and superflex formats. It's difficult to imagine trusting a rookie not named Kyler Murray in the fantasy finals (and even he's dinged up), but Lock does have some favorable fantasy ingredients to consider; for one, the young signal-caller just tied Ken Karcher for the second-most passing scores (six) through his first four games with the Broncos, trailing just Jay Cutler's eight. More significantly, Denver hosts an Oakland defense that has yielded 2.47 points per drive to opponents, with only the Dolphins (2.54) ceding more this season. Given Oakland's utter lack of pass rush (ranked 29th in pressuring opposing passers), Lock could exceed expectations at home for the season finale.

Running back

DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders (41.2% rostered; at Broncos)

The Broncos have yielded 94 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields, slightly above league average allowance, while Washington could consume a worthy workload if rookie Josh Jacobs sits out again with a lingering shoulder injury. If Jacobs goes, Washington loses all value as a streaming candidate, so maybe consider pivoting to the Steelers' Benny Snell Jr. in such a scenario.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions (39% rostered; vs. Packers)

With the Lions still sending out their starters to finish the campaign and Johnson surprisingly returning to action last week against Denver, we find this former early-round fantasy selection widely available in ESPN leagues and prepared to help proactive fantasy mangers finish strong. The Packers have plenty to play for given a 30% chance to secure the top seed in the NFC, per ESPN's Football Power Index, so this won't be an easy setup for Johnson. The counter to this premise is that Green Bay have yielded 4.71 yards per carry to backfields this year -- fifth-worst in the league -- and 2.04 yards after contact per rush, second-worst in the NFL this year.

Wide receiver

Justin Watson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.7% rostered; vs. Falcons)

Sometimes, Jameis Winston also throws the ball to his teammates. In such cases, the Winston-to-Watson connection can prove rewarding, as evidenced by the wideout securing a touchdown in two of the past three weeks. This upcoming game with Atlanta opened with the highest total of Week 17's slate with 50.5 points, suggesting there is a high offensive ceiling for this contest this week and further fueling interest in streaming shares of the emergent Watson.

Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars (19.2% rostered; vs. Colts)

Leading the Jaguars in air yardage for the season and thus pacing the team with a gaudy 16.75 yards per reception on the year, Conley enters this division matchup with the Colts with an intriguing yardage ceiling given DJ Chark didn't look fully healthy in Week 16. Assuming a valuable share of the Jacksonville passing market and matched with a Colts back seven allowing 40.4 PPR points per game to receivers since Week 10, fifth-most during this sample.

Tight end

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (43.9% rostered; at Giants)

Zach Ertz is ailing with an injury to his ribs, while Goedert is thriving with 14 receptions and rewarding red zone attention during the past two weeks. In an offense that celebrates tight end attention over the middle, there is enough offensive bandwidth for Goedert to emerge as a solid starting fantasy option in must-win contest against a depleted and exploitable Giants back seven.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (25.2% rostered; at Patriots)

While the Patriots present a difficult matchup for Gesicki, a blend of chemistry with Ryan Fitzpatrick and a steady stream of downfield opportunities for the superior athlete out of Penn State has fueled a breakout second half of the season. Found just behind Goedert at eighth among tight ends in fantasy points per game in ESPN PPR scoring since Week 9 (11.5), Gesicki enters Week 17 with real momentum.

play 1:52 Yates: Gesicki may have a hard time against Patriots Field Yates advises fantasy managers to be careful with Mike Gesicki on their rosters as it may be harder for Ryan Fitzpatrick to target him against New England.

Defense/special teams

Indianapolis Colts (42.3% rostered; at Jaguars)

Given that Nyheim Hines' two punt return scores in Week 16 marked just the fifth time since the merger that a player has produced multiple punt return touchdowns, it's best not to chase such production as an inspiration to deploy Indy's D/ST this week. It's more reasonable, however, to consider the Colts given they've been among the most consistently productive fantasy defenses since Week 5, meriting trust on the road against a turnover-prone Gardner Minshew II.

Dallas Cowboys (40.9% rostered; vs. Redskins)

A motivated Dallas defense could prove productive at home against one of the league's weaker offenses. The Redskins are battered all over on offense, namely behind center, and enter Dallas averaging just 1.48 points per drive -- ranked 28th in the NFL -- while averaging the fewest plays per drive in the NFC this season.

Individual defensive players

Defensive line

Bruce Irvin, Carolina Panthers (3.2% rostered; vs. Saints)

A pass-rushing maven afforded freedom to line up in multiple spots around the Panthers' front seven, Irvin has produced a sack in four of his past five games and should see plenty of pass-rushing opportunities off the edge against the Saints this Sunday.

Linebacker

Austin Calitro, Jacksonville Jaguars (2.0% rostered; vs. Colts)

Endorsed in this space last week as a key streaming option, Calitro delivered a career-high 12 tackles in a busy role in the Jaguars' front seven. With 23 tackles the past two weeks and the potential for a third consecutive double-digit showing chasing down Marlon Mack and Hines out of the Indy backfield, Calitro makes for a solid plug-and-play asset to conclude the season.

Defensive back

Justin Reid, Houston Texans (12.0% rostered; vs. Titans)

With at least six tackles or a forced turnover in each of his past four appearances, Reid has emerged as a strong fantasy force. The Texans are openly committing to playing their starters in this division matchup, aiding Reid's fantasy floor for this meeting with a productive Titans offense.