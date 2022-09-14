        <
          NFL DFS picks for Week 2: Optimize your lineups with our value projection

          Darrell Henderson Jr. emerged as the Rams' lead back over Cam Akers heading into Week 2. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
          10:03 AM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy

          To set a winning NFL DFS lineup for Week 2 of the NFL season, you need to identify the best value picks, sleepers and top performers to create high-ceiling entries in GPPs and high-floor entries in 50/50 and head-to-head contests. Below, you will find links to the top ESPN content designed to help you evaluate the quality of matchups and identify the best players for your NFL DFS weekend contests, including specific value assessments for the DraftKings and FanDuel Saturday-Sunday slates.

          NFL Week 2 DFS Content

          DraftKings Week 2 Cheat Sheet

          FanDuel Week 2 Cheat Sheet

          Week 2 Matchup content

          Mike Clay's WR/CB Shadow Report

          Seth Walder's Next Gen advantage (coming soon)

          Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map (coming soon)

          Matt Bowen's Film Room (coming soon)

          Podcast

          Listen to the CSS DFS Podcast with Zeidenfeld, Clay and Daniel Dopp, dropping every Thursday during the season.