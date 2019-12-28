Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

After suffering a hamstring injury against the Seahawks, Kyler Murray most likely won't be fully capable to play Week 17 according to Stephania Bell. (0:38)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Devin Singletary, RB , BUF: Team decision -- Inactive

Impact: Full-scale rest of players including Cole Beasley, John Brown, Andre Roberts, Dawson Knox.

DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jarius Wright/Chris Hogan will try to step up their efforts.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Javon Wims may be the most likely Bears WR to get extra looks.

Stanley Morgan, WR, CIN: Concussion -- Inactive

Impact: Alex Erickson is likely replacement. Damion Willis is also out.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Groin -- Active

Impact: Expected to play, but not likely to be at 100%.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE: Illness -- Active

Impact: Locker-room bug also impacting Pharaoh Brown, who sits. David Njoku is active.

Matt Prater, K, DET: Illness -- Active

Impact: As the only kicker on the roster, odds were always good he would play.

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB: Shoulder -- Inactive

Impact: Dexter Williams/Tyler Ervin battle for backfield scraps.

Jake Kumerow, WR, GB: Illness -- Active

Impact: Allen Lazard/Geronimo Allison would be biggest beneficiaries if he struggles.

Allen Hurns, WR, MIA: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Isaiah Ford should take over his role, but not likely to have fantasy impact.

Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: Team decision -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to suit up, but Sean Mannion will start -- and likely finish.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: A meaningless Week 17 game for Minnesota allows Cook to rest.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Inactive

Impact: Ameer Abdullah/Mike Boone should share the carries.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Active

Impact: Patriots need to win, so expect Edelman to play.

Sony Michel, RB, NE: Illness -- Active

Impact: Very late add to the injury report, but still expected to play.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Inactive

Impact: Jamison Crowder becomes a stronger selection.

Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Active

Impact: Was always expected to be active, as he's playing for his next contract.

Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb/Knee -- Active

Impact: Practiced in full late in the week, so will give it a go on Sunday.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a strong fantasy option.

Defense

Adrian Clayborn, DE, ATL: Knee -- OUT

Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Elbow -- OUT

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Prince Amukamara, CB, CHI: Hamstring -- Active

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Active

Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Back -- Active

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Devon Kennard, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Active

Steve Longa, LB, DET: Quadriceps -- Active

Tavon Wilson, S, DET: Hamstring -- Active

Christian Wilkins, DT, MIA: Ankle -- Active

Vince Biegel, LB, MIA: Elbow -- Inactive

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quadriceps -- OUT

Jamie Collins Sr., LB, NE: Shoulder -- Active

Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Inactive

Eli Apple, CB, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Vonn Bell, S, NO: Knee -- OUT

Marcus Williams, S, NO: Groin -- OUT

Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Active

Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Knee -- Active

Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Active

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Brett Hundley could start. Drew Anderson was promoted from practice squad.

Charles Clay, TE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Maxx Williams would take over if Clay, as expected, can't go.

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Team decision -- OUT

Impact: Robert Griffin to start in a meaningless game for the Ravens.

Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Gus Edwards/Justice Hill to rotate snaps in a timeshare.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: No reason for Brown to play more than token action. Miles Boykin may see extra looks.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expect Nick Boyle/Hayden Hurst to get whatever TE action is required.

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call, with AJ McCarron looking likely to play instead.

Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Keke Coutee/DeAndre Carter might be best potential options, based on the injuries below.

Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Trending in the right direction, but this could be a meaningless affair.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he is active, there's no guarantee he doesn't call it a day early. Don't risk it.

Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jonathan Williams might see some extra work.

Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play after practicing a bit late in the week.

Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX: Neck/Illness -- Doubtful

Impact: Not looking good. Ryquell Armstead could be an interesting gamble.

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Keelan Cole might get extra targets if Westbrook sits.

Scott Simonson, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kaden Smith is the only active TE, as Rhett Ellison was placed on IR.

Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Washington will start in a game that still has meaning for the Raiders.

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: It will be the Greg Ward Jr./J.J. Arcega-Whiteside show for Philadelphia.

Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Expect Dallas Goedert to play nearly every down for the Eagles.

James Conner, RB, PIT: Quadriceps -- OUT

Impact: Benny Snell Jr./Jaylen Samuels the most likely backs to lead a crowded timeshare.

Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Corey Davis has cleared concussion protocol and will be active.

Cody Hollister, WR, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Kalif Raymond unlikely to play, leaving Hollister as the Titans' No. 4 WR for Sunday.

Dwayne Haskins Jr., QB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Case Keenum to get the Week 17 start.

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Steven Sims Jr. might be the top WR option for Washington.

Defense

Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Team decision -- OUT

Earl Thomas III, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Antwaun Woods, DT, DAL: Hip -- Questionable

Joe Thomas, LB, DAL: Knee -- OUT

Byron Jones, CB, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DT, IND: Concussion -- Doubtful

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

A.J. Bouye, CB, JAX: Wrist -- OUT

Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Thumb -- Doubtful

Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Knee -- OUT

Alec Ogletree, LB, NYG: Back -- Questionable

Corey Ballentine, CB, NYG: Back -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, PHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

Landon Collins, S, WAS: Shoulder -- OUT

Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Illness -- OUT

Troy Apke, S, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.