        <
        >

          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Bell wouldn't rush Murray to the lineup (0:38)

          After suffering a hamstring injury against the Seahawks, Kyler Murray most likely won't be fully capable to play Week 17 according to Stephania Bell. (0:38)

          4:41 PM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Devin Singletary, RB , BUF: Team decision -- Inactive
          Impact: Full-scale rest of players including Cole Beasley, John Brown, Andre Roberts, Dawson Knox.

          DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Jarius Wright/Chris Hogan will try to step up their efforts.

          Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Javon Wims may be the most likely Bears WR to get extra looks.

          Stanley Morgan, WR, CIN: Concussion -- Inactive
          Impact: Alex Erickson is likely replacement. Damion Willis is also out.

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Groin -- Active
          Impact: Expected to play, but not likely to be at 100%.

          Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE: Illness -- Active
          Impact: Locker-room bug also impacting Pharaoh Brown, who sits. David Njoku is active.

          Matt Prater, K, DET: Illness -- Active
          Impact: As the only kicker on the roster, odds were always good he would play.

          Jamaal Williams, RB, GB: Shoulder -- Inactive
          Impact: Dexter Williams/Tyler Ervin battle for backfield scraps.

          Jake Kumerow, WR, GB: Illness -- Active
          Impact: Allen Lazard/Geronimo Allison would be biggest beneficiaries if he struggles.

          Allen Hurns, WR, MIA: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Isaiah Ford should take over his role, but not likely to have fantasy impact.

          Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: Team decision -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to suit up, but Sean Mannion will start -- and likely finish.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: A meaningless Week 17 game for Minnesota allows Cook to rest.

          Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Inactive
          Impact: Ameer Abdullah/Mike Boone should share the carries.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Active
          Impact: Patriots need to win, so expect Edelman to play.

          Sony Michel, RB, NE: Illness -- Active
          Impact: Very late add to the injury report, but still expected to play.

          Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Inactive
          Impact: Jamison Crowder becomes a stronger selection.

          Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Active
          Impact: Was always expected to be active, as he's playing for his next contract.

          Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb/Knee -- Active
          Impact: Practiced in full late in the week, so will give it a go on Sunday.

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a strong fantasy option.

          Defense

          Adrian Clayborn, DE, ATL: Knee -- OUT

          Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Elbow -- OUT

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Prince Amukamara, CB, CHI: Hamstring -- Active

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Active

          Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Back -- Active

          A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          Devon Kennard, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Active

          Steve Longa, LB, DET: Quadriceps -- Active

          Tavon Wilson, S, DET: Hamstring -- Active

          Christian Wilkins, DT, MIA: Ankle -- Active

          Vince Biegel, LB, MIA: Elbow -- Inactive

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quadriceps -- OUT

          Jamie Collins Sr., LB, NE: Shoulder -- Active

          Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Inactive

          Eli Apple, CB, NO: Ankle -- OUT

          Vonn Bell, S, NO: Knee -- OUT

          Marcus Williams, S, NO: Groin -- OUT

          Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Active

          Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Knee -- Active

          Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Active

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Brett Hundley could start. Drew Anderson was promoted from practice squad.

          Charles Clay, TE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Maxx Williams would take over if Clay, as expected, can't go.

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Team decision -- OUT
          Impact: Robert Griffin to start in a meaningless game for the Ravens.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Gus Edwards/Justice Hill to rotate snaps in a timeshare.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: No reason for Brown to play more than token action. Miles Boykin may see extra looks.

          Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect Nick Boyle/Hayden Hurst to get whatever TE action is required.

          Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call, with AJ McCarron looking likely to play instead.

          Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Keke Coutee/DeAndre Carter might be best potential options, based on the injuries below.

          Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Trending in the right direction, but this could be a meaningless affair.

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he is active, there's no guarantee he doesn't call it a day early. Don't risk it.

          Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jonathan Williams might see some extra work.

          Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play after practicing a bit late in the week.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX: Neck/Illness -- Doubtful
          Impact: Not looking good. Ryquell Armstead could be an interesting gamble.

          Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Keelan Cole might get extra targets if Westbrook sits.

          Scott Simonson, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kaden Smith is the only active TE, as Rhett Ellison was placed on IR.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Washington will start in a game that still has meaning for the Raiders.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: It will be the Greg Ward Jr./J.J. Arcega-Whiteside show for Philadelphia.

          Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Expect Dallas Goedert to play nearly every down for the Eagles.

          James Conner, RB, PIT: Quadriceps -- OUT
          Impact: Benny Snell Jr./Jaylen Samuels the most likely backs to lead a crowded timeshare.

          Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Corey Davis has cleared concussion protocol and will be active.

          Cody Hollister, WR, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Kalif Raymond unlikely to play, leaving Hollister as the Titans' No. 4 WR for Sunday.

          Dwayne Haskins Jr., QB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Case Keenum to get the Week 17 start.

          Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Steven Sims Jr. might be the top WR option for Washington.

          Defense

          Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Team decision -- OUT

          Earl Thomas III, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Antwaun Woods, DT, DAL: Hip -- Questionable

          Joe Thomas, LB, DAL: Knee -- OUT

          Byron Jones, CB, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DT, IND: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          A.J. Bouye, CB, JAX: Wrist -- OUT

          Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Thumb -- Doubtful

          Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Knee -- OUT

          Alec Ogletree, LB, NYG: Back -- Questionable

          Corey Ballentine, CB, NYG: Back -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, PHI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT

          Landon Collins, S, WAS: Shoulder -- OUT

          Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Illness -- OUT

          Troy Apke, S, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices