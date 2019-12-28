Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Devin Singletary, RB , BUF: Team decision -- Inactive
Impact: Full-scale rest of players including Cole Beasley, John Brown, Andre Roberts, Dawson Knox.
DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Jarius Wright/Chris Hogan will try to step up their efforts.
Taylor Gabriel, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Javon Wims may be the most likely Bears WR to get extra looks.
Stanley Morgan, WR, CIN: Concussion -- Inactive
Impact: Alex Erickson is likely replacement. Damion Willis is also out.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Groin -- Active
Impact: Expected to play, but not likely to be at 100%.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, CLE: Illness -- Active
Impact: Locker-room bug also impacting Pharaoh Brown, who sits. David Njoku is active.
Matt Prater, K, DET: Illness -- Active
Impact: As the only kicker on the roster, odds were always good he would play.
Jamaal Williams, RB, GB: Shoulder -- Inactive
Impact: Dexter Williams/Tyler Ervin battle for backfield scraps.
Jake Kumerow, WR, GB: Illness -- Active
Impact: Allen Lazard/Geronimo Allison would be biggest beneficiaries if he struggles.
Allen Hurns, WR, MIA: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Isaiah Ford should take over his role, but not likely to have fantasy impact.
Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN: Team decision -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to suit up, but Sean Mannion will start -- and likely finish.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: A meaningless Week 17 game for Minnesota allows Cook to rest.
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Ankle -- Inactive
Impact: Ameer Abdullah/Mike Boone should share the carries.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Active
Impact: Patriots need to win, so expect Edelman to play.
Sony Michel, RB, NE: Illness -- Active
Impact: Very late add to the injury report, but still expected to play.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Inactive
Impact: Jamison Crowder becomes a stronger selection.
Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Active
Impact: Was always expected to be active, as he's playing for his next contract.
Jameis Winston, QB, TB: Thumb/Knee -- Active
Impact: Practiced in full late in the week, so will give it a go on Sunday.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman becomes a strong fantasy option.
Defense
Adrian Clayborn, DE, ATL: Knee -- OUT
Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Elbow -- OUT
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Prince Amukamara, CB, CHI: Hamstring -- Active
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Knee -- Active
Sheldon Richardson, DT, CLE: Back -- Active
A'Shawn Robinson, DT, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Devon Kennard, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Active
Steve Longa, LB, DET: Quadriceps -- Active
Tavon Wilson, S, DET: Hamstring -- Active
Christian Wilkins, DT, MIA: Ankle -- Active
Vince Biegel, LB, MIA: Elbow -- Inactive
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quadriceps -- OUT
Jamie Collins Sr., LB, NE: Shoulder -- Active
Jason McCourty, CB, NE: Groin -- Inactive
Eli Apple, CB, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Vonn Bell, S, NO: Knee -- OUT
Marcus Williams, S, NO: Groin -- OUT
Steve McLendon, DT, NYJ: Knee -- Active
Henry Anderson, DE, NYJ: Knee -- Active
Jamal Adams, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Active
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Brett Hundley could start. Drew Anderson was promoted from practice squad.
Charles Clay, TE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Maxx Williams would take over if Clay, as expected, can't go.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Team decision -- OUT
Impact: Robert Griffin to start in a meaningless game for the Ravens.
Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Gus Edwards/Justice Hill to rotate snaps in a timeshare.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: No reason for Brown to play more than token action. Miles Boykin may see extra looks.
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expect Nick Boyle/Hayden Hurst to get whatever TE action is required.
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call, with AJ McCarron looking likely to play instead.
Will Fuller V, WR, HOU: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Keke Coutee/DeAndre Carter might be best potential options, based on the injuries below.
Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Trending in the right direction, but this could be a meaningless affair.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he is active, there's no guarantee he doesn't call it a day early. Don't risk it.
Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jonathan Williams might see some extra work.
Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play after practicing a bit late in the week.
Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX: Neck/Illness -- Doubtful
Impact: Not looking good. Ryquell Armstead could be an interesting gamble.
Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Keelan Cole might get extra targets if Westbrook sits.
Scott Simonson, TE, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kaden Smith is the only active TE, as Rhett Ellison was placed on IR.
Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Washington will start in a game that still has meaning for the Raiders.
Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: It will be the Greg Ward Jr./J.J. Arcega-Whiteside show for Philadelphia.
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Expect Dallas Goedert to play nearly every down for the Eagles.
James Conner, RB, PIT: Quadriceps -- OUT
Impact: Benny Snell Jr./Jaylen Samuels the most likely backs to lead a crowded timeshare.
Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Corey Davis has cleared concussion protocol and will be active.
Cody Hollister, WR, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Kalif Raymond unlikely to play, leaving Hollister as the Titans' No. 4 WR for Sunday.
Dwayne Haskins Jr., QB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Case Keenum to get the Week 17 start.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Steven Sims Jr. might be the top WR option for Washington.
Defense
Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Team decision -- OUT
Earl Thomas III, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Antwaun Woods, DT, DAL: Hip -- Questionable
Joe Thomas, LB, DAL: Knee -- OUT
Byron Jones, CB, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley Roby, CB, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DT, IND: Concussion -- Doubtful
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
A.J. Bouye, CB, JAX: Wrist -- OUT
Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Thumb -- Doubtful
Jalen Ramsey, CB, LAR: Knee -- OUT
Alec Ogletree, LB, NYG: Back -- Questionable
Corey Ballentine, CB, NYG: Back -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, PHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, TEN: Foot -- OUT
Landon Collins, S, WAS: Shoulder -- OUT
Josh Norman, CB, WAS: Illness -- OUT
Troy Apke, S, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
