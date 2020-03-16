We will offer 2020 fantasy football analysis and updated projections off of the most notable NFL free-agent signings and trades throughout the early portion of the signing period. Editor's Picks NFL free-agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, cuts and news

For a full listing of all the latest moves, news and rumors, be sure to check out our 2020 free-agency tracker.

NOTE: This column will be updated throughout the first couple of weeks of the free-agent signing window.

Key re-signings/tags

RB Derrick Henry gets franchise tag from Tennessee Titans

Henry returns as the feature back in Tennessee after pacing the NFL in carries (303), rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2019. Henry has been an absolute force as a rusher, ranking no lower than third in YAC each of the past three seasons. His heavy recent workload is a concern, but the good news is that he's 25 years old and had not cleared 215 carries in a season prior to 2019. Henry's minimal workload as a receiver (career-high 18 receptions last season) will continue to limit his fantasy output. Coupled with a probable dip in rushing production, he should be valued as a back-end RB1.

RB Kenyan Drake gets transition tag from Arizona Cardinals

Drake was somewhat-surprisingly tagged on Monday and will resume duties as Arizona's feature back in 2020. The 2016 third-round pick was traded from Miami to Arizona at the 2019 trade deadline and went on to handle 66% of the team's carries (15.4 per game) and 14% of the targets (4.4) from Week 9 on. He ranked fourth among running backs in fantasy points during the span. Arizona's offense should only improve in Kliff Kingsbury's and Kyler Murray's second season, so Drake very much has back-end RB1 upside. David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, meanwhile, take a big hit in value and are no more than late-round fliers.

Play ESPN Fantasy Football More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

WR A.J. Green gets franchise tag from Cincinnati Bengals

Green is back in orange after missing the entire 2019 season due to injury. Green will turn 32 this season and has missed at least six regular-season games in three of the past four seasons. Despite the durability woes, he's remains a fantasy force, ranking no worse than 16th in fantasy points per game in any of his eight NFL seasons. Green will obviously be a risky investment, but the superstar receiver can be considered a WR2 target in 2020 fantasy drafts. The expectation is he'll be catching passes from rookie QB Joe Burrow.

QB Dak Prescott gets exclusive franchise tag from Dallas Cowboys

Prescott will be back under center for Dallas following his best professional season in 2019. He ranked no lower than sixth among quarterbacks in pass attempts (596), completions (388), passing yards (4,902), passing touchdowns (30), yards per pass attempt (8.2) and average depth of throw (9.4), all while dealing with a league-high 30 drops. Also a factor as a rusher (52-277-3), Prescott finished a career-best second at the position in fantasy points. Armed with a terrific line, as well as Michael Gallup (and perhaps Amari Cooper), Prescott should be considered a solid QB1 option.

QB Ryan Tannehill re-signs with Tennessee Titans

Tannehill signed a four-year extension with Tennessee following an impressive bounce-back 2019 campaign in which he completed 70% of his passes (third in NFL) and averaged 9.6 yards per pass attempt (first). The Titans scored three-plus touchdowns in 12 of Tannehill's 13 starts, which helped the 31-year-old to the third-most fantasy points among quarterbacks from Week 7 on. He is a strong bet for statistical regression to the mean, so with the Titans' extremely run-heavy offense also in mind, the veteran passer is best viewed as a solid QB2 option in 2020 fantasy leagues.